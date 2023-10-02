Benjamin Graham, often hailed as the "father of value investing," conveyed critical insights during his sixth lecture at the New York Institute of Finance. His perspective was that, while predicting future earnings, an analyst is not attempting to peep into a prophetic crystal ball. Instead, an analyst's goal is to approach the unpredictable future with logic, even if it results in mistakes. What matters is how those mistakes are made – being "intelligently wrong" rather than "unintelligently wrong," as Graham humorously pointed out.

Insights from historical patterns

Graham cited a study of 14 companies, primarily from the DowJones Average. His findings? Seven had higher post-war earnings, six had lower and one remained constant. Interestingly, that constant was United States Steel ( X, Financial), with the same average earnings before and after the war. Yet, this analysis was not foolproof, considering the economic depression from 1920 to 1922, which affected average earnings significantly. Graham noted that businesses benefit less from prosperous times than they suffer during depressions – a valuable insight for Wall Street to consider.

The importance of undervalued stocks

Drawing from history, Graham stressed that historical patterns often repeat, making them invaluable for future predictions. A simplistic conclusion about stock prices being "not too high" is not sufficient. He advised that, to counter adverse developments, analysts should aim to buy stocks not just at a "not too high" price, but at prices that seem undervalued. This mindset allows investors to think of themselves not just as market players, but as company owners on beneficial terms.

Group valuations over individual stock valuations

Group valuations, according to Graham, hold more promise than individual stock valuations. Analyzing a group allows errors to cancel each other out, whereas focusing on a single stock could lead to significant miscalculations. He even suggested the novel idea of investors purchasing the entire Dow Jones Industrial Average, something not commonly done but, in his view, logical.

The power of collective approach

Emphasizing the importance of group operations, especially when buying bargain issues, Graham believed that, while individual stocks might not always meet expectations, a collective approach can offset such individual disappointments. However, he acknowledged the constraints professionals face, as they often must provide specific advice on individual companies, without the luxury of diluting their predictions within a group result.

Value investing and intelligent caution

In essence, Graham's lecture underscored the need for a logical, group-centric approach in stock analysis and investment, emphasizing the importance of value investing and being intelligently cautious about future predictions. He championed the approach of looking for undervalued stocks and buying them, treating oneself not just as a trader, but as an owner of a business. The lesson? Making mistakes is inevitable in the realm of investing, but it is far better to err with intelligent thought than without it.

Prudent investing: A roadmap

By advocating for an analytical approach rooted in logic and history, and emphasizing the significance of collective valuation over individual stock scrutiny, Graham laid out a roadmap for prudent investing. His insights beckon investors to see beyond mere numbers and treat their investments as stakes in actual businesses, valuing intelligent mistakes over thoughtless gambits. As the financial markets ebb and flow, the timeless wisdom of Graham stands firm, reminding investors that while it is impossible to eliminate risks, it is entirely feasible to navigate them with foresight, strategy and, above all, intelligence. In this dance of dollars and cents, the essence is not in avoiding missteps, but in ensuring that every step, even the erroneous ones, are taken with profound understanding and intent.