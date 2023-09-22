Insider Buying: CEO Todd Davis Acquires 4,000 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

1 hours ago
On September 22, 2023, Todd Davis, the Chief Executive Officer of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (

LGND, Financial), purchased 4,000 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider buying often indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

Who is Todd Davis?

Todd Davis is the Chief Executive Officer of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has a deep understanding of the company's operations, strategies, and market position. His decision to invest in the company's stock is a strong vote of confidence in Ligand's future.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. The company's business model creates a diversified portfolio of revenue generating assets and has produced a pipeline of late-stage drug candidates.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Todd Davis has purchased a total of 4,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's prospects and a commitment to its success.

The insider transaction history for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc shows that there have been 1 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 7 insider sells over the same timeframe. This could suggest a mixed sentiment among insiders about the company's future.

The relationship between insider buying/selling and the stock price is often complex. However, it is generally believed that when insiders, such as CEOs or CFOs, buy shares in their own companies, it can be a positive sign. The insider is essentially betting their own money on the company's future success.

Valuation

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading for $59.38 apiece on the day of the insider's recent buy. This gives the stock a market cap of $1.021 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 40.88, which is higher than the industry median of 32.01 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers but is undervalued based on its own historical standards.

With a price of $59.38 and a GuruFocus Value of $54.40, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc shares could be a positive sign for the company's future prospects. However, investors should always conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

