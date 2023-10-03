JW Asset Management, LLC Increases Stake in TerrAscend Corp

2 hours ago
This article focuses on the recent transaction by

JW Asset Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, which added 90202476 shares of TerrAscend Corp (TSNDF, Financial) to its portfolio on September 22, 2023. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying and investing in companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential. This transaction is significant as it represents a substantial addition to the firm's portfolio.

About JW Asset Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

JW Asset Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), located at 14 North Lake Rd, Armonk, NY, is a renowned investment firm with a portfolio comprising 10 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc(CPRX, Financial), Eli Lilly and Co(LLY, Financial), Novo Nordisk A/S(NVO, Financial), Celsius Holdings Inc(CELH, Financial), and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc(ESTA, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $275 million, with a strong focus on the Healthcare and Consumer Defensive sectors. 1706549381324341248.png

Transaction Details

The transaction took place on September 22, 2023, with

JW Asset Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) adding 90202476 shares of TerrAscend Corp at a price of $2.1 per share. This transaction had a 0.01% impact on the firm's portfolio, increasing its position in TerrAscend Corp to 68.92%. The firm now holds 31.43% of TerrAscend Corp's total shares.

Overview of TerrAscend Corp

TerrAscend Corp (

TSNDF, Financial), a Canadian company, is focused on creating and delivering quality cannabis products and services that meet the evolving needs of patients. The company also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through healthcare professionals. It operates in a single segment, the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products, with subsidiaries located in Canada and the United States. Since its IPO on November 16, 2017, the company has a market cap of $587.698 million. 1706549361145544704.png

Stock Performance and Valuation

As of September 26, 2023, TerrAscend Corp's stock price stands at $2.03, representing a -3.33% change since the transaction. The stock has gained 27.67% since its IPO and 82.75% year-to-date. However, with a PE percentage of 0.00, the company is currently at a loss. The GF Value of the stock is 5.88, indicating a possible value trap. The stock's GF Score is 56/100, suggesting poor future performance potential.

Financial Health and Industry Position

TerrAscend Corp's financial health is reflected in its Financial Strength rank of 4/10 and a Profitability Rank of 2/10. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.12, ranking 858th in the Drug Manufacturers industry. The company's ROE and ROA stand at -99.14 and -44.13, respectively, ranking 927th and 936th in the industry.

Growth and Momentum

Over the past three years, TerrAscend Corp has seen a revenue growth of 17.80%, EBITDA growth of 11.90%, and earning growth of 4.70%. The company's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day stand at 42.47, 48.98, and 53.32, respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are 11.16 and 20.15, respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

JW Asset Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of TerrAscend Corp shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite TerrAscend Corp's current financial challenges, the firm's investment could be a strategic move banking on the company's future growth potential. This transaction provides valuable insights for value investors, highlighting the importance of thorough analysis and strategic decision-making in investment activities.

