Insider Buying Alert: Douglas Trussler Acquires 50,000 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA)

1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 22, 2023, Douglas Trussler, Director and 10% Owner of Motorcar Parts of America Inc (

MPAA, Financial), made a significant purchase of 50,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy and warrants a closer look into the company's financial health and the insider's confidence in its future prospects.

Who is Douglas Trussler?

Douglas Trussler is a Director and 10% Owner of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. He has been associated with the company for several years and has a deep understanding of the company's operations, financials, and strategic direction. His recent purchase of 50,000 shares indicates a strong belief in the company's future performance.

About Motorcar Parts of America Inc

Motorcar Parts of America Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts. The company's product lines include remanufactured starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, and more. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Motorcar Parts of America Inc has established a strong presence in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 100,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent acquisition of 50,000 shares is a significant addition to the insider's holdings, demonstrating a strong vote of confidence in the company's prospects.

The insider transaction history for Motorcar Parts of America Inc shows a total of 9 insider buys over the past year, compared to 3 insider sells. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

1706579385286393856.png

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc were trading for $7.5 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $147.945 million.

Valuation

With a price of $7.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $18.98, Motorcar Parts of America Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.4. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

1706579402801807360.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of 50,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc is a significant move that reflects confidence in the company's future prospects. However, investors should carefully consider the company's valuation and other financial indicators before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
