Axiata Group Bhd (AXXTF): A Closer Look at its Dividend Performance

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Exploring the dividend history, yield, growth, and sustainability of Axiata Group Bhd (AXXTF, Financial)

Axiata Group Bhd (AXXTF) recently announced a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on 2023-10-18, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-26. This announcement has put the spotlight on the company's dividend performance. In this article, we will delve into Axiata Group Bhd's dividend history, yield, growth rates, and sustainability using data from GuruFocus.

About Axiata Group Bhd

Axiata Group Bhd is a telecommunications company with a diverse business portfolio. The company operates in various segments including mobile services, fixed broadband, infrastructure, and other services such as digital business and fibre optic transmission. Axiata Group Bhd has a presence in several countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Cambodia.

1706609601308262400.png

Axiata Group Bhd's Dividend History

Since 2015, Axiata Group Bhd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, currently distributing dividends on a quarterly basis.

1706609624678924288.png

Dividend Yield and Growth of Axiata Group Bhd

Currently, Axiata Group Bhd has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.33% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.35%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Axiata Group Bhd's annual dividend growth rate was 3.40%, decreasing to 3.10% per year over a five-year horizon. However, over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -11.90%.

Based on the company's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Axiata Group Bhd stock is approximately 5.04%.

1706609653284077568.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability

The dividend payout ratio of Axiata Group Bhd, which stands at 0.00 as of 2023-06-30, gives an insight into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio indicates that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring funds for future growth and unexpected downturns.

Axiata Group Bhd's profitability rank is 6 out of 10, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Future Growth Prospects

Axiata Group Bhd's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a strong revenue model. However, Axiata Group Bhd's revenue has increased by approximately -4.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 77.51% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Axiata Group Bhd has demonstrated a consistent dividend payment record and shows signs of potential dividend growth. However, the sustainability of these dividends will be heavily dependent on the company's profitability and growth metrics. As such, investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions. For more high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can use the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.