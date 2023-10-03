Unveiling West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's Dividend Dynamics: An In-depth Analysis

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Exploring the company's dividend history, yield, growth rates and sustainability

West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd(

WFG, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.3 per share, payable on 2023-10-13, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-26. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd Do?

West Fraser Timber is a softwood lumber company that also produces wood panels and pulp products. The company produces its wood products globally, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, Europe, and the southeastern United States. Following its acquisition of Norbord in 2021, West Fraser is now one of the largest oriented strand board, or OSB, producers in the world.

1706609601748664320.png

A Glimpse at West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's Dividend History

West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2004. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1706609625073188864.png

Breaking Down West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.72% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.72%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 25.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 26.30% per year. And over the past decade, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 19.20%.

Based on West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd stock as of today is approximately 5.53%.

1706609653678342144.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 1.36. And this may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 25.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 91.01% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Investors should consider West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's solid dividend payment history, impressive growth rates, and strong profitability. However, the high payout ratio indicates a potential risk for dividend sustainability. Investors should keep these factors in mind when making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.