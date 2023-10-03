Unveiling The Chemours Co (CC)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth look at The Chemours Co's financial strength, profitability, growth, and intrinsic value

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Chemours Co (

CC, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -3.97% and a 3-month loss of -14.56%, with a Loss Per Share of 0.62. With these figures, is the stock modestly undervalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of The Chemours Co, aiming to answer this question. We encourage you to delve into the following analysis.

Company Introduction

The Chemours Co is a global provider of chemicals, delivering customized solutions with a variety of industrial and specialty chemicals products. Its operating segments include Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, with the Titanium Technologies segment generating maximum revenue. The company's stock price currently stands at $28.56, with a market cap of $4.20 billion. When compared to the GF Value of $35.08, an estimation of fair value, The Chemours Co appears to be modestly undervalued.

1706683397830606848.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is the estimated intrinsic value of a stock, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. The Chemours Co's stock appears to be modestly undervalued, suggesting that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1706683376573874176.png

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. Evaluating a company's financial strength involves reviewing its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. The Chemours Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19, ranking worse than 80.19% of 1504 companies in the Chemicals industry. Its overall financial strength is 4 out of 10, indicating poor financial strength.

1706683417745162240.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term reduces risk for investors. The Chemours Co has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years, with a revenue of $6.30 billion and an operating margin of 1.14% over the past twelve months. This margin ranks worse than 74.21% of 1524 companies in the Chemicals industry. Overall, the profitability of The Chemours Co is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The Chemours Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 53.21% of 1447 companies in the Chemicals industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 46.6% ranks better than 88.65% of 1339 companies in the Chemicals industry, indicating strong growth.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. The Chemours Co's ROIC of 4.11 is lower than its WACC of 9.32 during the past 12 months, indicating a potential challenge in creating value for its shareholders.

1706683434832756736.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of The Chemours Co appears to be modestly undervalued. Its financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks better than 88.65% of 1339 companies in the Chemicals industry. For more details about The Chemours Co's stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.