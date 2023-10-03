Omnicell (OMCL): A Hidden Gem or a Mirage? Unveiling Its True Market Value

An In-Depth Analysis on Omnicell's Valuation Status

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Omnicell Inc (

OMCL, Financial), a leading provider of automation and business analytics software for healthcare providers, experienced a daily loss of -4.45% on September 26, 2023, contributing to a three-month loss of -33.37%. Despite the recent losses and a reported Loss Per Share of 0.52, the question remains: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of Omnicell's valuation, offering insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Company Overview

Omnicell Inc is a key player in the healthcare industry, providing automation and business analytics software to healthcare providers. The company primarily operates in the United States, offering products such as medication dispensing systems, pharmacy inventory management systems, and related software. Omnicell's medication adherence segment also provides products like consumable medication blister cards and packaging equipment to help administer medication outside of a hospital setting.

As of September 26, 2023, Omnicell's stock was priced at $46.34 per share, with a market cap of $2.10 billion. However, the GF Value, an estimation of the stock's fair value, stands at $144.61, suggesting that the stock may be significantly undervalued.

1706683561706258432.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Omnicell (

OMCL, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given Omnicell's current price of $46.34 per share and the market cap of $2.10 billion, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued.

Because Omnicell is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1706683542290825216.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's important to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to understand its financial strength. Omnicell has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.67, which ranks worse than 50.91% of 656 companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. The overall financial strength of Omnicell is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Omnicell is fair.

1706683582287708160.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies poses less risk, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Omnicell has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.20 billion and Loss Per Share of $0.52. Its operating margin is -2.84%, which ranks worse than 65.36% of 661 companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Omnicell at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Omnicell is10.6%, which ranks better than 55.5% of 573 companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -14%, which ranks worse than 80.27% of 522 companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Omnicell's ROIC was -1.75, while its WACC came in at 7.14.

1706683599366914048.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Omnicell (

OMCL, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 80.27% of 522 companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. To learn more about Omnicell stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.