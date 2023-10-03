Unveiling Ecopetrol SA (EC)'s Market Leadership: A Comprehensive Analysis of Financial Growth and Competitive Strengths

Delving into Ecopetrol SA's robust financial performance and its potential for substantial growth

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Ecopetrol SA (

EC, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $11.35, Ecopetrol SA has witnessed a daily loss of 4.16%, marked against a three-month change of 16.57%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Ecopetrol SA is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

1706687391005147136.png

Decoding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Here is a breakdown of Ecopetrol SA's GF Score:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum, and a moderate rank in financial strength, GuruFocus assigned Ecopetrol SA the GF Score of 93 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Ecopetrol SA's Business

Ecopetrol SA is a vertically integrated oil company with operations in Latin America and the United States Gulf Coast. Based out of Colombia, the company explores, develops, and conducts production activities in various countries. Ecopetrol works as the primary operator or partner in a joint venture, in a host of assets held onshore and offshore. Along with production, the company refines and markets crude oils and byproducts produced from its fields. Crude products are moved by Ecopetrol through a series of pipelines throughout Colombia, along with a network of third-party production centers and facilities.

With a market cap of $23.33 billion and sales of $37.82 billion, Ecopetrol SA has an operating margin of 37.6%. This is the income breakdown of Ecopetrol SA:

1706687410261196800.png

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Ecopetrol SA's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Ecopetrol SA's Operating Margin has increased (13.88%) over the past five years, as shown by the following data: 2018: 33.68; 2019: 30.88; 2020: 13.57; 2021: 33.29; 2022: 38.36. Furthermore, Ecopetrol SA's Gross Margin has seen a consistent rise over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2018: 39.97; 2019: 37.09; 2020: 25.20; 2021: 39.51; 2022: 43.95. This trend underscores the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Ecopetrol SA demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 30.7%, which outperforms better than 83.76% of 862 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Moreover, Ecopetrol SA has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 33.6, and the rate over the past five years is 17.3. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

1706687427248128000.png

Next Steps

Given Ecopetrol SA's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on this potential are encouraged to consider Ecopetrol SA in their portfolio. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.