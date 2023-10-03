Unveiling Herbalife (HLF)'s Value: Is it Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of Herbalife's market value, financial strength, profitability, and growth.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Herbalife Ltd (

HLF, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 4.07%, with a 3-month gain of 4.77%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 2.27. The question arises: Is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide a detailed valuation analysis to answer this question. Let's delve into the financials of Herbalife.

Company Introduction

Herbalife Ltd is a globally recognized nutrition company that provides health and wellness products to consumers in 95 markets through their direct-selling business model. With a major revenue stream from weight management products like meal replacement, protein shakes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks, Herbalife has established a strong presence in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and China.

Currently, Herbalife (

HLF, Financial) trades at $13.78 per share, with a market cap of $1.40 billion. However, the GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, stands at $37.67. This significant difference prompts a deeper analysis of the company's intrinsic value.

1706694515898712064.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

Herbalife's stock is estimated to be significantly undervalued based on the GF Value calculation. Given that the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return is likely to be higher. Therefore, the long-term return of Herbalife's stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1706694495040438272.png

Herbalife's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a high risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. Herbalife's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.19, which ranks worse than 67.86% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. This indicates that Herbalife's financial strength is relatively poor.

1706694538409541632.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Herbalife has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 8.53%, which ranks better than 67.25% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. This indicates strong profitability.

Moreover, growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Herbalife's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 14.9%, which ranks better than 74.01% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 11.3%, ranking better than 59.06% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to determine its profitability. Herbalife's ROIC is 16.08, and its cost of capital is 6.24, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1706694555362918400.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Herbalife (

HLF, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. Despite its poor financial condition, the company demonstrates strong profitability and above-average growth in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. For more details about Herbalife's financials, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.