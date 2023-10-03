2 of Carl Icahn's Holdings Approach 52-Week Lows

Some of the investor's picks are on sale

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Illumina and FirstEnergy are trading close to their annual lows.
Article's Main Image

As the market continues to juggle high interest rates and inflation and the third quarter prepares to come to a close later this week, a couple stocks in

Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio)’s equity portfolio have retreated near their 52-week lows.

In contrast, after returning -18.11% in 2022, the S&P 500 Index has gained around 13% so far this year.

1706744017724637184.png

The guru’s Florida-based firm, Icahn Capital Management, is known for taking activist positions in struggling companies and working with management to improve profitability as well as unlock value for shareholders.

The second-quarter 13F filing showed his equity portfolio consisted of 15 stocks, which was valued at $15.48 billion. Icahn’s holdings have had mixed performances so far in 2023, with seven of the positions declining.

1706744785353572352.png

As of Sept. 26, Icahn’s stocks that have collapsed to near their lowest prices in a year are Illumina Inc. (

ILMN, Financial) and FirstEnergy Corp. (FE, Financial).

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Illumina

Illumina’s (

ILMN, Financial) shares have fallen around 31% over the past year and nearly 36% year to date. The stock is currently 1.08% above its annual low of $127.37.

During the second quarter, the guru left his 430,000-share investment unchanged. It has a weight of 0.52% in the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates he has lost 38.80% on the position so far.

1706747803205632000.png

The San Diego-based biotech company, which focuses on genomics, has a $20.41 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $128.96 on Tuesday with a price-book ratio of 3.11 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is a possible value trap currently based on its historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings projections. As such, potential investors should be cautious when making a decision.

1706748873239691264.png

At 77 out of 100, the GF Score indicates the company is likely to have average performance going forward. While it received a high profitability rating, the growth, value, financial strength and momentum ranks are more moderate.

1706749187770548224.png

Illumina also has a predictability rank of one out of five stars. According to GuruFocus research, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period. However, the rank is on watch as a result of a decline in revenue per share over the past 12 months.

Of the gurus invested in Illumina,

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 8.84% of its outstanding shares. The Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio), Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) and several other gurus also own the stock.

FirstEnergy

Shares of FirstEnergy (

FE, Financial) have tumbled 7.33% over the past year and nearly 16% year to date. The stock is currently trading 2.61% above the annual low of $34.68.

The investor curbed his stake by 25.71% during the second quarter to 14.09 million shares. Occupying 3.54% of the equity portfolio, it is Icahn’s fifth-largest holding. GuruFocus data shows he has gained an estimated 11.92% on the investment to date.

1706754126529953792.png

The electric utility company headquartered in Akron, Ohio has a $16.95 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $35.42 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-book ratio of 1.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

1706755227438284800.png

The GF Score of 67 warns the company has poor performance potential on the back of moderate profitability, momentum and value ranks and low ratings for growth and financial strength.

1706755812950540288.png

It also has a one-star predictability rank, which is on watch due to a combination of declining revenue per share over the past several years as well as the issuance of new long-term debt.

With a 2.46% stake, Icahn is the company’s largest guru shareholder. FirstEnergy’s stock is also being held by

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio).

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.