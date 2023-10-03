GuruFocus Excel Add-In Launches All-in-One Screener Widget

GuruFocus is proud to announce that its fully customizable Excel Add-In received a new All-in-One Screener widget, allowing users to screen for stocks using their winning investing strategy directly within the add-in. This improvement is part of GuruFocus’ commitment to provide the best tools for value investing research and streamline the user interface.

Benefits of the Excel Add-In

The improved GuruFocus Excel Add-In has faster loading speeds thanks to a more efficient user interface and data loading process. GuruFocus has further improved the loading speeds for the Excel Add-In in recent updates, enabling its users to load financial data and guru portfolio data faster than ever before.

Users can retrieve a wide range of data using the Excel Add-In, including financial data on more than 90,000 stocks from around the globe, trades and portfolio information on more than 8,000 financial institutions and over 15,000 mutual funds, historical information on more than 6,000 economic indicators and industry median statistics for each market sector. The improved Excel Add-In also supports cross-platform ability and does not require complex installation.

To install the Excel Add-In, please follow the steps outlined in the quick start guide.

Benefits of the All-in-One Screener

GuruFocus' All-in-One Screener allows users to screen for stocks based on principles taught by value legends like Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio). The Screener also includes several built-in templates, allowing users to explore winning stock ideas, which include high-quality stocks and dividend stocks.

Users can also build their own value screener using more than 500 filters organized into several categories, including fundamental, valuation, growth, profitability, dividend, valuation rank, guru and insider. The screener also allows users to create customized filters and custom views, as discussed in the following tutorial.

New GURUS function allows users to integrate the Screener to their Excel Add-In research

The new Excel Add-In Screener function allows users to directly output the Screener results into an Excel spreadsheet, further streamlining the investing research process. Additionally, users can download multiple screener results into a single spreadsheet, enabling users to compare the results of multiple screeners side by side.

As the above image illustrates, the "S" in GURUS stands for Screener. The formula is formatted like the following: =GURUS(_GuruFocus_Screener!A2).

The A2 in the formula is just a counter. Each time you create a new screen, the GURUS formula counter increases by one.

Users can then add additional Excel Add-In functions to the Screener output, including GURUF financial data, GURUG guru portfolio data, GURUE economic indicator data and GURUI industry median data. Users can also run Excel functions like SUM, COUNT and AVERAGE on the Screener results.

How to create a new screener in the Excel Add-In

To create a new screener in Excel, first click on an empty cell and then click on the yellow “Create / Edit Screener” in the task pane. (Make sure that you are logged into the Excel Add-In first. Otherwise, you will see the #LOGIN error.)

You will then see the All-in-One Screener widget. You can either select one of the built-in screeners under GuruFocus Screeners, select one of your saved screeners under My Screens or create a new screen by entering the desired filters.

For more information on how to use the All-in-One Screener, please consult the following tutorial.

When you finish building your screener, you can output the results by selecting the desired parameter to order the results. The default parameter is market cap.

Select “Asc” to sort the results in ascending order (smallest market cap to largest market cap) or “Desc” to sort the results in descending order (largest market cap to smallest market cap).

The “Count” field allows you to select the number of rows you wish to download. You can download up to 500 rows. Click on “Confirm” to output the Screener results to the spreadsheet.

How to edit an existing Screener output

To edit the results of a Screener output, select the first cell of the table and then click on the yellow “Create / Edit Screener” button.

You can then edit your Screener using the All-in-One Screener wizard.

If your Screener results tables overlap, you will receive #SPILL errors. Please cut and paste the tables at the bottom so that the tables do not overlap.

Conclusion

The Excel Add-In Screener wizard is available only to Premium Plus users or above. The Premium Plus membership gives unlimited usage of the Excel Add-In and other key features, including backtesting in the All-in-One Screener up to 2006.

GuruFocus invites users to try this new Screener addition to its fully-customizable Excel Add-In. Our team members are confident that the combination of two of the website’s most popular features will help bolster the user’s investing research and unlock additional ways to research winning strategies.

GuruFocus also welcomes any feedback regarding this new feature. If you have any questions about the feature, you can contact the website or schedule a free support session.