Unveiling Generac Holdings (GNRC)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into Generac Holdings' intrinsic value and financial performance

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Generac Holdings Inc (

GNRC, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 3.9%, and a 3-month loss of 21.11%. Despite these losses, the company reported a robust Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 2.41. This raises the question: is Generac Holdings significantly undervalued? This article offers an in-depth analysis of Generac Holdings' valuation, providing investors with valuable insights. Stay with us as we explore this further.

Company Overview

Generac Holdings Inc designs and manufactures power generation equipment, serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. Its product range includes standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. The majority of the company's sales are generated in the United States. As of September 26, 2023, the stock is trading at $103.22 per share, with a market cap of $6.40 billion. However, the GF Value, our proprietary measure of the stock's fair value, stands at $331.5, suggesting that the stock may be significantly undervalued.

1706798971113963520.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, which is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on the summary page provides an overview of the stock's fair value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on our GF Value calculation, Generac Holdings appears to be significantly undervalued. Given this undervaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1706798950926778368.png

Financial Strength

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial before investing. Companies with weak financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Generac Holdings' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1 is lower than 91.92% of the companies in the Industrial Products industry, indicating a fair financial strength of 6 out of 10.

1706798992853041152.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term reduces investment risk. Generac Holdings has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 8.11%, ranking better than 56.3% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. This indicates strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Generac Holdings is 26.3%, ranking better than 87.7% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.3%, ranking better than 65.73% of companies in the same industry, indicating robust growth.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) with its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) provides valuable insights into its profitability. Generac Holdings' ROIC of 6.35 is less than its WACC of 10.9, suggesting that the company may not be creating value for its shareholders.

1706799010599141376.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Generac Holdings appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 65.73% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Generac Holdings, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.