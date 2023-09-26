Unveiling e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth exploration of e.l.f. Beauty's valuation and financial performance

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of September 26, 2023, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (

ELF, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 2.33% and a 3-month gain of 1.59%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 1.77. However, the question remains: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This analysis provides a comprehensive evaluation of e.l.f. Beauty's financial performance and valuation to answer this question.

Company Overview

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a leading cosmetic company based in the United States. The company offers a range of cosmetic accessories, including eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, foundation, moisturizer, and cleanser, among others. Its products are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brands. With a substantial presence in the US and international markets, the company generates maximum revenue from the US.

The company's stock price stands at $109.29 per share, with a market cap of $6 billion. However, the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is only $58.48, indicating that the stock may be significantly overvalued.

1706799582282776576.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. This measure is based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on this analysis, e.l.f. Beauty (

ELF, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. Given this overvaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

1706799559537065984.png

Financial Strength

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial before investing in its stock. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. e.l.f. Beauty has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.79, which outperforms 69.92% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The company's overall financial strength is rated 9 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

1706799602818088960.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially when a company has demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. e.l.f. Beauty has been profitable 8 years over the past 10 years and has an operating margin of 15.96%, better than 86.69% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry.

The company's growth is another critical factor in its valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of e.l.f. Beauty is 23.4%, ranking better than 85.84% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 15.6%, ranking better than 65.09% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, e.l.f. Beauty's ROIC is 25.38, and its cost of capital is 8.57.

1706799621478547456.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, e.l.f. Beauty's stock appears to be significantly overvalued. Despite the company's strong financial condition and fair profitability, its valuation suggests that future returns may be lower than its business growth. For more information about e.l.f. Beauty's financial performance, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.