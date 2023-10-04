Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is EchoStar Corp ( SATS, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 16.46, recorded a loss of 6.8% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 3.65%. The stock's fair valuation is $24.44, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

Caution Ahead: EchoStar's Risk Factors

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with EchoStar ( SATS, Financial) should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 1.35. These indicators suggest that EchoStar, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Decoding the Altman Z-score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Snapshot: EchoStar Corp ( SATS Financial)

EchoStar Corporation is a provider of broadband technology and video delivery solutions for the home and office. The firm operates in two segments - Hughes, which provides satellite broadband Internet access to North American customers and EchoStar Satellite Services, which uses owned and leased in-orbit satellites to provide services primarily to DISH Network. The company's stock price and the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, are key metrics to consider for a more profound exploration of the company's value.

EchoStar's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A dissection of EchoStar's Altman Z-score reveals EchoStar's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress. The EBIT to Total Assets ratio serves as a crucial barometer of a company's operational effectiveness, correlating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to total assets. An analysis of EchoStar's EBIT to Total Assets ratio from historical data (2021: 0.05; 2022: 0.03; 2023: 0.04) indicates a recent dip following an initial rise. This reduction suggests that EchoStar might not be utilizing its assets to their full potential to generate operational profits, which could be negatively affecting the company's overall Z-score.

Conclusion: EchoStar ( SATS Financial) - A Potential Value Trap?

Given EchoStar's low Altman Z-score and the recent dip in its EBIT to Total Assets ratio, it's clear that the company might be a potential value trap despite its seemingly attractive valuation. Thorough due diligence is therefore critical before making an investment decision. GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .