On September 26, 2023, Valerie Pompa, the Executive Vice President of Operations at HF Sinclair Corp ( DINO, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

HF Sinclair Corp is a leading company in the energy sector, specializing in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and gas. The company's operations span across several regions, making it a significant player in the global energy market.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is reflected in the company's overall insider transactions, with 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells over the same period.

The relationship between insider transactions and the stock price is often a topic of interest for investors. In the case of HF Sinclair Corp, the stock was trading at $56.89 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $10.29 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 4.82, which is lower than the industry median of 9.37 and also lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

The price-to-GF-Value ratio of HF Sinclair Corp is 0.98, indicating that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value of $58.28.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation model developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell by the insider may raise questions among investors. However, the company's valuation metrics suggest that the stock is fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and future insider transactions to make informed investment decisions.