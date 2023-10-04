Pagaya: FIntech with AI Power at its core

Pagaya Technologies Ltd ( PGY, Financial) is a fintech company which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to optimize and manage institutional investment into consumer credit. The company has recently received high ratings by Wall Street, and beat top line forecasts for growth. In this post, we're going to break down its business model, financials, and valuation.

Fintech Business Model

Pagaya Technologies Ltd ( PGY, Financial)’s business model focuses around a few core areas, including:

Investment Management (AI Powered) : The business uses machine learning algorithms to analyze huge amounts of consumer credit, then use the data to make investment decisions, into loan portfolios.

Securitization: The company also “securitizes” loans turning them into asset backed securities and easily sellable financial products.

Asset Management: This business covers a range of consumer credit types from auto loans, to mortgages and personal loans.

Its revenue model focuses on charging management fees for its asset management. In addition, the business earns a portion of interest from the loans they invest into, as well as fees from the sale of its securitized financial products.

Big Data and Partnerships

Pagaya Technologies Ltd ( PGY, Financial) is also a play on “big data” as the company collects a huge amount of information on loans. This data is often sold to financial institutions to help inform the underwriting (risk assessment) of new loans.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd ( PGY, Financial) uses more data sources than a traditional linear regression model. This means loan applicants which don’t meet a particular FICO score, could still be lent to thanks to the extra data. This helps to drive a great acceptance rate on applications and thus extra revenue for its clients.

The company partners with Banks, Fintechs and other lenders. By offering the aforementioned loan assessment system, while also helping its partners to absorb risk from its balance sheet.

Acquisitions

In January 2023, Pagaya Technologies Ltd ( PGY, Financial) acquired Darwin Homes, a leading property technology company. The idea behind this acquisition is to create a data rich offering in the Single Family Rental (SFR) industry.

Darwin was founded by two founding members of the DoorDash team, Zach Kinlock and Ryan Broderick. The duo will continue to lead the business and thus it looks to be in solid hands.

Growing Financials

Pagaya Technologies Ltd ( PGY, Financial) reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Its revenue was $196 million which increased by 8% year over year and beat analyst forecasts by $7.88 million.

Its revenue from fees contributed to 95% of the total, and rose by 14% year over year.

The business raised a staggering $3.1 billion across its asset backed securities (ABS) deals. This includes $800 million personal loan deal won in July 2023.

Stable Financial Performance

Pagaya Technologies Ltd ( PGY, Financial) reported loan delinquencies declined, while its average coupon remained stable. This is a strong positive for the accuracy of its credit decisioning system, which is important given the macro economic environment.

Its take rate, as a percentage of network volume increased by 110 basis points year over year to 9.5% and was stable quarter over quarter.

Production costs did increase by 15% year over year, and contributed to 6.2% of network volume, up 80 basis points over the prior year.

This resulted in gross profit of increase of 12% year over year and 30% quarter over quarter.

The higher margin on the lending side of its network, has helped to offset the lower fees driven by the higher cost of credit.

Cost Saving Initiatives

Its total research and development, sales and marketing, and g&A expenses were $85 million in the second quarter of 2023, this was down substantially from the prior year.

Since the first quarter, the business has aimed to deliver $50 million in cost savings throughout 2023.

The business has made a great start to this, as it reduced its cost saving initiatives, which includes both compensation and non compensation expense reduction by $12 million.

Positive Earnings and Outlook

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.5 million in the quarter, up substantially from the $5 million in Q2,23.

Management was confident in the earnings call and raised the outlook for both expected network volume and adjusted EBITDA.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd ( PGY, Financial) has a solid balance sheet with $306.2 million in cash and short term investments. The company also has total debt of $358 million.

Valuation/Investor Buying

Pagaya Technologies Ltd ( PGY, Financial) trades at a price to sales (P/S) ratio = 1.44, which is cheaper than its historic levels.

The company recently achieved a “moderate Buy” average rating from six research firms, according to Bloomberg data. Four out of the six analysts gave a “buy” rating and two a “hold” rating.

The firms also offered an average price target of $3.43, up substantially from the $1.50 range at the time of writing.

Throughout 2023, a variety of financial firms have purchased shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd ( PGY, Financial) stock.

Orin Green Financial opened a new position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd ( PGY, Financial) in investing $26,000. Harel Insurance also increased its stake in the stock by 117.1% and now own 28,635 shares at $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group purchased $31,100.

Final Thoughts

Pagaya Technologies Ltd ( PGY, Financial) is a leading fintech company which looks to be gaining strong traction. Its loan product is best in class and offering lower risk and higher acceptance rates for its banking and fintech partners. Its acquisition also looks to be a solid play, due to its strong management team (ex DoorDash). Therefore, this looks to be a solid long term investment.