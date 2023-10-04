Unveiling Occidental Petroleum (OXY)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into Occidental Petroleum's valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth prospects

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Occidental Petroleum Corp (

OXY, Financial) has recently seen a daily gain of 2.83%, and a 3-month gain of 13.98%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 5.89, it raises the question: is the stock modestly overvalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of Occidental Petroleum's valuation and future prospects. We invite you to delve into the following analysis for a clearer understanding of Occidental Petroleum's intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. As of the end of 2022, the company reported net proved reserves of 3.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Its net production averaged 1,159 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, with a ratio of 75% oil and natural gas liquids and 25% natural gas. With a current stock price of $64.94 per share and a GF Value of $49.61, Occidental Petroleum's market cap stands at $57.40 billion.

1707039954573459456.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the intrinsic value of a stock, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair trading value of the stock. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to the GuruFocus Value calculation, Occidental Petroleum appears to be modestly overvalued at its current price of $64.94 per share. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

1707039931475427328.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. It is crucial to review a company's financial strength, such as its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage, before purchasing shares. Occidental Petroleum's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02 ranks lower than 92.07% of 1034 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Its overall financial strength is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1707039977780543488.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. Occidental Petroleum has been profitable 6 years over the past 10 years. It had revenues of $31.50 billion and an EPS of $5.89 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 29.55% is better than 74.39% of 984 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Occidental Petroleum's profitability as fair.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Occidental Petroleum is 12.3%, which ranks better than 54.41% of 862 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 33.1%, ranking better than 71.29% of 829 companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Occidental Petroleum's ROIC was 10.98, while its WACC was 10.19.

1707040001411252224.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Occidental Petroleum's stock appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 71.29% of 829 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. For more information on Occidental Petroleum stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.