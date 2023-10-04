Peabody Energy (BTU): A Deep Dive into Its Overvaluation

Unraveling the True Worth of Peabody Energy

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Peabody Energy Corp (

BTU, Financial) is catching investor attention with its daily gain of 6.44% and a 3-month gain of 12.84%. Despite its impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 9.08, the question remains: is the stock significantly overvalued? This article provides an in-depth analysis of Peabody Energy's valuation to answer this all-important question.

A Snapshot of Peabody Energy Corp (BTU, Financial)

Peabody Energy Corp is a leading producer of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also markets and brokers coal and trades coal and freight-related contracts. With a diverse portfolio encompassing Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Midwestern U.S. Mining, Peabody Energy has a robust market presence.

With a current stock price of $24.88 and a market cap of $3.30 billion, it's essential to compare these metrics with the GF Value, an estimate of the stock's fair value. This comparison will provide a comprehensive understanding of Peabody Energy's true worth.

1707041811383451648.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It's computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to the GF Value calculation, Peabody Energy (

BTU, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. The stock's future return is likely to be much lower than its future business growth due to its overvaluation.

1707041790231576576.png

Peabody Energy's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Peabody Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.12, ranking better than 51.7% of companies in the Other Energy Sources industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Peabody Energy's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting a strong balance sheet.

1707041834099802112.png

Profitability and Growth of Peabody Energy

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Peabody Energy has been profitable three times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.60 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.08. Its operating margin is 28.99%, ranking better than 68.22% of companies in the Other Energy Sources industry. However, its overall profitability is ranked 4 out of 10, indicating poor profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Peabody Energy's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 93.33% of companies in the Other Energy Sources industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 23.9%, ranking worse than 59.42% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC Analysis

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another method to determine its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Peabody Energy's ROIC is 40.18, and its WACC is 11.2.

1707041853292937216.png

Conclusion

Despite its strong financial condition, Peabody Energy's stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's profitability is poor, and its growth ranks worse than 59.42% of companies in the Other Energy Sources industry. To learn more about Peabody Energy stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.