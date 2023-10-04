Unveiling The GEO Group's Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into the intrinsic value of The GEO Group Inc (GEO) based on its current market performance and future prospects.

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 6.1% and a three-month gain of 11.5%, The GEO Group Inc (

GEO, Financial) has been making significant strides in the stock market. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 0.93, a key metric for investors. But the question remains: Is the stock fairly valued? This article delves into an in-depth valuation analysis to answer this question. Read on to gain valuable insights into the company's financial standing.

Company Introduction

The GEO Group Inc specializes in detention facilities and community-reentry centers. It operates in four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services. The company's stock price currently stands at $8.02, with a market cap of $1 billion. Comparing this stock price with the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, we can begin to explore the company's value in depth.

1707041867398381568.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, The GEO Group (

GEO, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment factor based on the company's past growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. At its current price of $8.02 per share, The GEO Group has a market cap of $1 billion and is considered fairly valued. As such, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1707041845504114688.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. It is crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A good starting point is to look at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. The GEO Group's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.02, which is worse than 95.62% of 1051 companies in the Business Services industry. GuruFocus ranks The GEO Group's overall financial strength at 4 out of 10, indicating that the company's financial strength is relatively poor.

1707041889997291520.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. The GEO Group has been profitable 10 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.4 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.93. Its operating margin is 16.05%, which ranks better than 79.61% of 1064 companies in the Business Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks The GEO Group's profitability at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Research by GuruFocus has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The GEO Group's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is -2.2%, which ranks worse than 68.02% of 982 companies in the Business Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 4.1%, which ranks worse than 61.81% of 851 companies in the Business Services industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to determine a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, The GEO Group's ROIC is 8.5, and its cost of capital is 4.86.

1707041908032798720.png

Conclusion

Overall, The GEO Group's stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 61.81% of 851 companies in the Business Services industry. To learn more about The GEO Group's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.