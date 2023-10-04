Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR): A Deep Dive into Its Overvalued Status

Unraveling the Intrinsic Value of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (

AMR, Financial) has recently seen a daily gain of 4.31%, and a significant 3-month gain of 59.61%. With an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 56.81, the question arises: is this stock significantly overvalued? In this article, we will delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, providing insights into its intrinsic worth and future prospects.

Company Overview

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is a Tennessee-based coal mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. It specializes in the production of low-ash metallurgical coal, catering to both domestic and international coke and steel producers. The company's diverse portfolio consists of underground mines, surface mines, and coal preparation plants. As of September 27, 2023, the stock price stands at $255.83, significantly higher than its fair value (GF Value) of $150.07. This discrepancy calls for an in-depth analysis of the company's valuation.

1707043409975312384.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to the GuruFocus Value calculation, Alpha Metallurgical Resources (

AMR, Financial) stock appears to be significantly overvalued. With a market cap of $3.50 billion and a current price of $255.83 per share, the stock's future return is expected to be lower than its future business growth due to its overvaluation.

1707043390782177280.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, a careful review of a company's financial strength is crucial before deciding to buy shares. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a cash-to-debt ratio of 27.78, ranking better than 88.59% of 587 companies in the Steel industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Alpha Metallurgical Resources's financial strength as 10 out of 10, suggesting a strong balance sheet.

1707043429332025344.png

Evaluating Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, particularly in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has been profitable 4 years over the past 10 years. With revenues of $3.50 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $56.81 in the past 12 months, its operating margin of 29.04% is better than 96.52% of 603 companies in the Steel industry. GuruFocus ranks Alpha Metallurgical Resources's profitability as fair.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Alpha Metallurgical Resources's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 28.4%, ranking better than 86.32% of 585 companies in the Steel industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 152.1%, ranking better than 97.24% of 507 companies in the Steel industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Alpha Metallurgical Resources's ROIC is 53.11, and its WACC is 8.47, indicating healthy profitability.

1707043447464001536.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alpha Metallurgical Resources (

AMR, Financial) stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 97.24% of 507 companies in the Steel industry. To learn more about Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.