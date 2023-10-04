Why Vital Energy's Stock Skyrocketed 27% in a Quarter: A Deep Dive

Vital Energy (

VTLE, Financial), an independent energy company operating in the Oil & Gas industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by 27.16%, from a GF Value of $58.31 to the current price of $55.03. This impressive performance has pushed the company's market cap to $1.17 billion. Over the past week, the stock has gained 5.06%, indicating a strong upward trend. According to GuruFocus.com's GF Value, the stock is currently fairly valued, a shift from being modestly undervalued three months ago. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

Company Overview

Vital Energy is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company's operations are primarily centered on exploration and production, making it a key player in the energy sector.

Profitability Analysis

Vital Energy's profitability is impressive, with a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a strong position within the industry. The company's operating margin stands at 45.24%, better than 87.09% of 984 companies in the same industry. This is calculated as Operating Income divided by its Revenue. Furthermore, the company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC are 76.92%, 28.51%, and 29.14% respectively, all of which are higher than the majority of their industry peers. Over the past decade, the company has demonstrated profitability for six years, outperforming 59.17% of 960 companies.

Growth Prospects

Despite a Growth Rank of 4/10, Vital Energy has shown promising growth rates. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rate per share are 16.30% and 7.00% respectively, outperforming over half of the companies in the same industry. Looking ahead, the company's total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is estimated to be 0.33%, better than 34.48% of 261 companies.

Major Stockholders

The top three holders of Vital Energy's stock are HOTCHKIS & WILEY,

Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio), and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.81%, 0.67%, and 0.41% of the company's shares respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Vital Energy faces competition from Dorchester Minerals LP(

DMLP, Financial) with a market cap of $1.15 billion, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP(KRP, Financial) with a market cap of $1.13 billion, and Earthstone Energy Inc(ESTE, Financial) with a market cap of $2.14 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vital Energy's impressive stock performance, strong profitability, and promising growth prospects make it a compelling consideration for investors. Despite facing stiff competition, the company's robust financials and strategic operations position it well for future success. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct thorough research and consider the company's performance in the context of their individual investment goals and risk tolerance.

