Why Helmerich & Payne Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 30% in a Quarter: A Deep Dive

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Helmerich & Payne Inc (

HP, Financial), a prominent player in the Oil & Gas industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. As of September 27, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $44.05, with a market cap of $4.38 billion. Despite a minor dip of 0.80% over the past week, the stock has witnessed a substantial gain of 29.79% over the past three months. According to the GF Value, which currently stands at $67.84, the stock is significantly undervalued. This is consistent with the GF Value three months ago, which was $63.2, indicating that the stock was significantly undervalued then as well. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

1707052371500072960.png

Company Overview

Helmerich & Payne Inc operates in the Oil & Gas industry, boasting the largest fleet of U.S. land drilling rigs. The company's FlexRig line is the leading choice for drilling horizontal wells for the production of U.S. tight oil and gas. With a presence in nearly every major U.S. shale play, H&P has a growing international footprint as well.

Profitability Analysis

Helmerich & Payne Inc has a Profitability Rank of 5/10, indicating moderate profitability. The company's operating margin stands at 17.87%, better than 65.04% of 984 companies in the same industry. The ROE is 14.66%, outperforming 63.43% of 1031 companies, while the ROA is 9.22%, better than 74.21% of 1101 companies. The ROIC is 10.13%, surpassing 68.62% of 1090 companies. Over the past decade, the company has demonstrated profitability for five years, outperforming 50.94% of 960 companies.

1707052397156630528.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 1/10, indicating low growth. However, the future growth estimates are promising. The 3-year revenue growth rate per share is -9.00%, better than 17.75% of 862 companies. The 5-year revenue growth rate per share is -5.00%, outperforming 24.21% of 789 companies. The future 3 to 5-year total revenue growth rate is estimated at 12.81%, better than 82.76% of 261 companies. The future 3 to 5-year EPS without NRI growth rate is projected at a whopping 165.28%, surpassing 98.46% of 65 companies.

1707052415942918144.png

Major Stockholders

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest holder of Helmerich & Payne Inc's stock, owning 0.81% of the shares. Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) holds 0.56% of the shares, while First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) owns 0.06%.

Competitive Landscape

Helmerich & Payne Inc faces competition from several companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Seadrill Ltd (

SDRL, Financial) has a market cap of $3.65 billion, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN, Financial) has a market cap of $6.17 billion, and Transocean Ltd (RIG, Financial) has a market cap of $6.71 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Helmerich & Payne Inc's stock has shown a remarkable performance over the past three months, with a significant gain of 29.79%. The company's profitability and growth metrics, along with its position in the market relative to its competitors, make it a potential candidate for value investors. Despite the low growth rank, the future growth estimates are promising, indicating potential for further stock price appreciation.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.