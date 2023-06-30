Why Baytex Energy Corp's Stock Skyrocketed 43% in a Quarter: A Deep Dive

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Baytex Energy Corp (

BTE, Financial), a prominent player in the Oil & Gas industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. As of September 27, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $4.32, marking a 42.62% increase over the past quarter. This impressive performance is reflected in the company's market cap, which currently stands at $3.74 billion. Over the past week, the stock price has also seen a gain of 4.13%. The company's GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, is currently at $3.92, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. This is a notable change from three months ago when the stock was modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $4.24.

Unpacking Baytex Energy Corp

Baytex Energy Corp is a Canada-based oil and gas company with operations extending to the United States. The company primarily focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada, which contributes a majority of its revenue. The company's strategic positioning in the energy sector and its robust operational framework have played a significant role in its recent stock performance.1707052743161544704.png

Profitability Analysis

Baytex Energy Corp's profitability is commendable, with a Profitability Rank of 4/10 as of June 30, 2023. The company's Operating Margin stands at 21.83%, outperforming 69.51% of 984 companies in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 27.83% and 15.42% respectively, better than 81.47% and 85.65% of companies in the industry. The ROIC of 11.26% is also impressive, outperforming 71.1% of 1090 companies. Over the past decade, the company has had 4 years of profitability, better than 41.25% of 960 companies.1707052767069077504.png

Growth Prospects

Despite a Growth Rank of 2/10, Baytex Energy Corp has shown promising signs of growth. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 16.50%, outperforming 62.53% of 862 companies. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is -2.20%, better than only 30.67% of 789 companies. The company's future total revenue growth rate estimate over a 3-year to 5-year period is -0.01%, better than 32.95% of 261 companies.1707052784903258112.png

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Baytex Energy Corp's stock are HOTCHKIS & WILEY,

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.66%, 0.17%, and 0.14% of the company's shares respectively. HOTCHKIS & WILEY holds the most shares, with a total of 5,683,710 shares.

Competitive Landscape

Baytex Energy Corp operates in a competitive industry, with key competitors including Enerplus Corp(

TSX:ERF, Financial) with a market cap of $3.63 billion, Paramount Resources Ltd(TSX:POU, Financial) with a market cap of $3.4 billion, and Crescent Point Energy Corp(TSX:CPG, Financial) with a market cap of $4.35 billion. Despite the competition, Baytex Energy Corp's market cap of $3.74 billion indicates a strong position in the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baytex Energy Corp's impressive stock performance, robust profitability, and promising growth prospects make it a noteworthy player in the Oil & Gas industry. Despite the competitive landscape, the company's strategic operations and strong market position suggest a promising future. Investors should keep a close eye on this stock as it continues to navigate the dynamic energy sector.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.