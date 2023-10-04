Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA): An In-depth Analysis of Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unraveling the ownership trends and performance of a leading satellite radio service provider

1 hours ago

Liberty SiriusXM Group (

LSXMA, Financial), a prominent provider of subscription-based satellite radio services, operates primarily in the US and Canada. Through its subsidiary holdings, the company broadcasts a wide array of content, including music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, along with infotainment services. With a market cap of $8017.81 million and sales of $12118 million, this article dives deep into the institutional and insider ownership of Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA).

Recent Stock Performance and Ownership Trends

As per the latest data, Liberty SiriusXM Group (

LSXMA, Financial) has an outstanding share count of 326.58 million. Institutional and insider ownership constitute 8.42% and 5.3% of the total shares, respectively. The company's stock value experienced a decline of about 8.02% over the past week, but as of Sep 27, 2023, the stock rose by 4%, aligning with its three-month return of 8.42%.

1707058120355741696.png

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

The institutional ownership history of Liberty SiriusXM Group reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of Aug 31, 2023, the institutional ownership level is 8.42%, up from 7.76% as of May 31, 2023, but down from 11.14% a year ago.

1707058073987710976.png

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Liberty SiriusXM Group's stock are

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio), and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), with 6.19%, 2.5%, and 0.13% of shares outstanding respectively.

Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Liberty SiriusXM Group's Ebitda growth averaged 24.2% per year, which is better than 75.19% of 770 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of 6.9%. However, the estimated earnings growth for Liberty SiriusXM Group is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 35.2% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Liberty SiriusXM Group's insider ownership is approximately 5.3% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 5.3% from a year ago, reflecting the unchanged faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations. During the past three months, Liberty SiriusXM Group had 4 insider sell transactions and 1 insider buy transactions.

1707058092195184640.png

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Liberty SiriusXM Group's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
