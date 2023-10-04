Super Micro Computer Inc ( SMCI, Financial), a leading provider of high-performance server technology services, has been a focal point for investors interested in the cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. With an outstanding share count of 52.91 million, institutional ownership stands at 29.49 million shares or 56.17% of the total shares, while insiders hold 7.33 million shares, accounting for 13.97% of the total share count.

As of Sep 27, 2023, Super Micro Computer Inc's stock value has experienced a decline of about 4.57% over the past week, but saw a rise of 3.56%, consistent with its three-month return of 12.38%. The company's market cap has also shown significant volatility, rising to $13.19 billion in the most recent quarter from $5.59 billion in the preceding one.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Super Micro Computer Inc's institutional ownership history reveals a steady increase, signaling growing trust and confidence from major players. As of August 31, 2023, institutional ownership level is 56.17%, up from 52.41% as of May 31, 2023, and up from 53.22% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Super Micro Computer Inc's stock are HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.08%, 0.07%, and 0.07% of shares outstanding respectively.

Earnings: Past and Future

Super Micro Computer Inc's financial performance over the past three years has been impressive, with Ebitda growth averaging 86.9% per year, outperforming 96.69% of 1961 companies in the Hardware industry. However, the estimated earnings growth for the company is 0% per year, which is lower than the earnings growth of 92.6% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Super Micro Computer Inc's insider ownership is approximately 13.97% as of August 31, 2023, compared to 13.89% from a year ago. This reflects the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations. Recent insider trades provide a nuanced view of this sentiment, with 5 insider sell transactions and 1 insider buy transaction occurring over the past three months.

Next Steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Super Micro Computer Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

