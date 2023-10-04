Unveiling Digital Realty Trust (DLR)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth look at the intrinsic value of Digital Realty Trust (DLR), based on GuruFocus's proprietary GF Value, and its financial performance.

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today, we delve into the financial landscape of Digital Realty Trust Inc (

DLR, Financial), a company that has experienced a daily loss of 2.48%, a 3-month gain of 8.16%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.3. The question we aim to answer is: Is the stock modestly undervalued? Let's explore the valuation analysis to uncover the answer.

Introduction to Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Inc (

DLR, Financial) is a leading global provider of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. With over 300 data centers across five continents, the company offers a range of services from retail co-location to "cold shells" for hyperscale cloud service providers. As of September 27, 2023, Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is trading at $116.84 per share, with a market cap of $35.40 billion. According to our GF Value, the fair value of the stock stands at $156.85, suggesting that it may be modestly undervalued.

1707160838688735232.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. Our GF Value suggests that Digital Realty Trust (

DLR, Financial) is modestly undervalued. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

1707160819319439360.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Examining Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength can result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's essential to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Digital Realty Trust's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01 ranks worse than 86.99% of 730 companies in the REITs industry, suggesting a poor balance sheet.

1707160858758479872.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Digital Realty Trust has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 13.39%, which ranks worse than 87.83% of 690 companies in the REITs industry. The average annual revenue growth of Digital Realty Trust is 0.9%, which ranks worse than 50.24% of 637 companies in the REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -8.9%, which ranks worse than 72.39% of 536 companies in the REITs industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Digital Realty Trust's ROIC is 1.53 while its WACC is at 7.63.

1707160875778965504.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital Realty Trust (

DLR, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. However, the company's financial condition is poor, and its growth ranks worse than 72.39% of 536 companies in the REITs industry. To learn more about Digital Realty Trust stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.