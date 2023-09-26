Insider Buying: CEO Richard Massey Acquires 50,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago

On September 26, 2023, Richard Massey, CEO of Cannae Holdings Inc (

CNNE, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 50,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy and warrants a closer look by investors and market watchers alike.

Richard Massey is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial sector. As the CEO of Cannae Holdings Inc, he is responsible for the strategic direction and overall performance of the company. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future prospects.

Cannae Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company with investments in a variety of industries including restaurants, technology-enabled healthcare services, financial services, and more. The company's strategy is to actively manage and operate its businesses to generate superior returns, often through its controlling ownership interests.

Over the past year, Richard Massey has purchased a total of 100,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 50,000 shares further strengthens his position in the company.

1707213603477651456.png

The insider transaction history for Cannae Holdings Inc shows a positive trend. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys in total and no insider sells. This suggests that the insiders have a bullish outlook on the company's future.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Cannae Holdings Inc were trading for $18.66 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $1.404 billion. This purchase by the insider at this price point indicates a belief in the company's value and potential for growth.

1707213624604360704.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, Cannae Holdings Inc is currently modestly undervalued. With a price of $18.66 and a GuruFocus Value of $26.45, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of 50,000 shares of Cannae Holdings Inc is a positive signal for investors. The company's strong insider buying trend, coupled with its modest undervaluation according to the GuruFocus Value, suggests that the stock could be a good investment opportunity.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.