STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Provident Bancorp Inc Shares

Introduction to the Transaction

On September 26, 2023, investment firm STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) added 300 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc ( PVBC, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction was executed at a trade price of $9.71 per share. Following this acquisition, the firm now holds a total of 1,809,655 shares in PVBC, representing 10.23% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. However, the impact of this trade on the guru's portfolio is currently not applicable.

Profile of the Guru

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm based in New York. The firm manages a portfolio of 53 stocks, with a total equity of $173 million. The firm's top holdings are primarily in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around value investing, focusing on companies that are undervalued by the market.

Overview of the Traded Company

Provident Bancorp Inc, symbolized as PVBC, is a US-based banking institution that went public on January 8, 1999. The company offers a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. With a market capitalization of $166.776 million, the company's current stock price stands at $9.43. Provident Bancorp Inc is significantly undervalued according to the GF Valuation, with a GF Value of 18.15 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.52.

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

Since its IPO, PVBC has seen a price change of -23.02%. However, the stock has gained 29.71% year-to-date. The stock's GF Score is 68/100, indicating a potential for average performance. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank are both 5/10. The GF Value Rank is 8/10, and the Momentum Rank is 2/10. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 4, while its Altman Z score is not applicable.

Financial Health of the Traded Company

Provident Bancorp Inc has a cash to debt ratio of 3.55, ranking 370th in the banking industry. The company's ROE and ROA are -12.55 and -1.56 respectively, ranking 1432nd and 1431st in the industry. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are not applicable. However, the company has seen a three-year revenue growth of 22.80%.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 37.24, 43.97, and 47.84 respectively. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month is 32.36, while the 12 - 1 month index is -32.93. The stock's RSI 14 Day Rank is 1228, and the momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 172. The stock's predictability rank is currently not applicable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Provident Bancorp Inc shares could potentially enhance the firm's portfolio, given the stock's undervalued status and its potential for average performance. However, investors should also consider the stock's financial health and momentum indicators when making investment decisions. As always, it is recommended to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before investing.