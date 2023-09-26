STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Provident Bancorp Inc Shares

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Introduction to the Transaction

On September 26, 2023, investment firm

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) added 300 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction was executed at a trade price of $9.71 per share. Following this acquisition, the firm now holds a total of 1,809,655 shares in PVBC, representing 10.23% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. However, the impact of this trade on the guru's portfolio is currently not applicable.

Profile of the Guru

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm based in New York. The firm manages a portfolio of 53 stocks, with a total equity of $173 million. The firm's top holdings are primarily in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around value investing, focusing on companies that are undervalued by the market.1707213994260955136.png

Overview of the Traded Company

Provident Bancorp Inc, symbolized as PVBC, is a US-based banking institution that went public on January 8, 1999. The company offers a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. With a market capitalization of $166.776 million, the company's current stock price stands at $9.43. Provident Bancorp Inc is significantly undervalued according to the GF Valuation, with a GF Value of 18.15 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.52.1707213973457207296.png

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

Since its IPO, PVBC has seen a price change of -23.02%. However, the stock has gained 29.71% year-to-date. The stock's GF Score is 68/100, indicating a potential for average performance. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank are both 5/10. The GF Value Rank is 8/10, and the Momentum Rank is 2/10. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 4, while its Altman Z score is not applicable.

Financial Health of the Traded Company

Provident Bancorp Inc has a cash to debt ratio of 3.55, ranking 370th in the banking industry. The company's ROE and ROA are -12.55 and -1.56 respectively, ranking 1432nd and 1431st in the industry. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are not applicable. However, the company has seen a three-year revenue growth of 22.80%.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 37.24, 43.97, and 47.84 respectively. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month is 32.36, while the 12 - 1 month index is -32.93. The stock's RSI 14 Day Rank is 1228, and the momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 172. The stock's predictability rank is currently not applicable.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Provident Bancorp Inc shares could potentially enhance the firm's portfolio, given the stock's undervalued status and its potential for average performance. However, investors should also consider the stock's financial health and momentum indicators when making investment decisions. As always, it is recommended to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before investing.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.