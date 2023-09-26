STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Shares in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

On September 26, 2023, STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 377,503 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc ( SFBC, Financial) to its portfolio. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock company's basic information.

Transaction Details

The firm acquired the shares at a price of $36.75 each. This transaction resulted in a 0.05% change in the firm's portfolio, with the total shares of SFBC held by STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) now standing at 377,503. This represents 14.69% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. However, the impact of this transaction on the guru's portfolio is currently not applicable.

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a New York-based investment firm with a portfolio of 53 stocks, primarily in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. The firm's equity stands at $173 million. The firm's top holdings include .

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc Overview

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc ( SFBC, Financial), a USA-based company, operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank. The bank provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. The company's market capitalization stands at $94.477 million. The current stock price is $36.75. The company went public on August 24, 2012.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc has a PE percentage of 9.12, indicating that the company is profitable. The stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $44.99 and a price to GF Value ratio of 0.82. The stock has not gained since the transaction and has seen a 263.86% increase since its IPO. However, the stock has seen a -6.42% change year-to-date. The GF Score of the stock is 81/100, indicating good outperformance potential.

Stock Financial Health and Profitability

The company has a balance sheet rank of 4/10, a profitability rank of 7/10, a growth rank of 9/10, a GF Value rank of 7/10, and a momentum rank of 3/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 6, and its Altman Z score is 0.00. The company's cash to debt ratio is 1.30.

Stock's Position in the Industry

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc operates in the Banks industry. The company has a return on equity (ROE) of 10.87 and a return on assets (ROA) of 1.07. The company has seen a 3-year revenue growth of 8.30 and a 3-year earning growth of 9.20.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

The company's RSI 5 Day is 32.75, RSI 9 Day is 36.97, and RSI 14 Day is 41.15. The company's momentum index 6 - 1 month is -1.82, and the momentum index 12 - 1 month is -10.46. The company's predictability rank is currently not applicable.

In conclusion, this transaction by STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a significant addition to its portfolio. The firm's investment in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc, a company with good outperformance potential, could yield positive returns in the future.