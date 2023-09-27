TOWERVIEW LLC Acquires Additional Shares in Tejon Ranch Co

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 27, 2023,

TOWERVIEW LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added to its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC, Financial), a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of TOWERVIEW LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and Tejon Ranch Co, and the potential impact of the transaction on both entities.

Details of the Transaction

TOWERVIEW LLC (Trades, Portfolio) acquired an additional 12,673 shares of Tejon Ranch Co on September 27, 2023, at a trade price of $15.85 per share. This transaction increased TOWERVIEW LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s holdings in Tejon Ranch Co to a total of 3,845,500 shares, representing 14.39% of the company's total shares. The transaction had a 0.13% impact on TOWERVIEW LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, which now has a 39.73% position in Tejon Ranch Co.

Profile of TOWERVIEW LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

TOWERVIEW LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 500 Park Avenue, New York. The firm manages a portfolio of 24 stocks, with a total equity of $153 million. TOWERVIEW LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s top holdings include Saga Communications Inc (SGA, Financial), StealthGas Inc (GASS, Financial), Corning Inc (GLW, Financial), Tejon Ranch Co (TRC, Financial), and Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Industrials and Communication Services sectors.1707214054256279552.png

Overview of Tejon Ranch Co

Tejon Ranch Co, based in the USA, is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The company, which went public on March 17, 1992, is committed to responsibly using its land and resources to meet the housing, employment, and lifestyle needs of Californians and create value for its shareholders. Tejon Ranch Co operates in five segments: commercial/industrial real estate development, resort/residential real estate development, mineral resources, farming, and ranch operations. As of September 28, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $423.08 million and its stock is trading at $15.83 per share.1707214035679707136.png

Analysis of Tejon Ranch Co's Financials

Tejon Ranch Co has a PE Percentage of 29.87. According to GuruFocus's valuation, the company's stock is modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $21.44 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.74. The company has a GF Score of 79/100, indicating a likely average performance. Tejon Ranch Co's Balance Sheet Rank is 6/10, its Profitability Rank is 6/10, and its Growth Rank is 5/10. The company's GF Value Rank is 9/10 and its Momentum Rank is 7/10.

Momentum and Predictability of Tejon Ranch Co's Stock

Tejon Ranch Co's RSI 5 Day is 21.55, its RSI 9 Day is 31.45, and its RSI 14 Day is 35.86. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -9.53 and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 10.50. However, the company's Predictability Rank is not available due to insufficient data.

Comparison with the Largest Guru Holder of Tejon Ranch Co's Stock

The largest guru holder of Tejon Ranch Co's stock is GAMCO Investors. A comparison of

TOWERVIEW LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s and GAMCO Investors' holdings in Tejon Ranch Co will be provided in a future update.

In conclusion,

TOWERVIEW LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Tejon Ranch Co is a significant development that could potentially influence the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.