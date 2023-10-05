Unveiling Stryker Corp's Dividend Performance: A Comprehensive Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Exploring the Dividend History, Yield, and Growth Rates of Stryker Corp (SYK, Financial)

Stryker Corp (SYK) recently announced a dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on October 31, 2023, with the ex-dividend date set for September 28, 2023. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's worth examining Stryker Corp's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using GuruFocus data, let's delve into Stryker Corp's dividend performance and its sustainability.

Understanding Stryker Corp's Business Model

Stryker Corp designs, manufactures, and markets a diverse range of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices. The company's product portfolio encompasses hip and knee replacements, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, hospital beds, and spinal devices. Stryker Corp is one of the three largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants and holds a leadership position in operating room equipment. Approximately one-fourth of Stryker Corp's total revenue originates from outside the United States.

1707334384941531136.png

Tracing Stryker Corp's Dividend History

Stryker Corp has upheld a consistent dividend payment record since 1991, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 1994, earning it the status of a dividend aristocrat, an honor bestowed on companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 29 years.

1707334412200312832.png

Dissecting Stryker Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Stryker Corp has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.08% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.10%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Stryker Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 9.90%. This rate increased to 10.20% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, Stryker Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at a remarkable 11.60%.

Based on Stryker Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Stryker Corp stock as of today is approximately 1.76%.

1707334433582874624.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To evaluate the sustainability of the dividend, it's crucial to consider the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio reveals the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio indicates that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of June 30, 2023, Stryker Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.42.

Stryker Corp's profitability rank is 9 out of 10 as of June 30, 2023, suggesting strong profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Future Outlook: Growth Metrics

A company must have robust growth metrics to ensure the sustainability of dividends. Stryker Corp's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests a promising growth trajectory relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Stryker Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Stryker Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 7.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 50.21% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. Over the past three years, Stryker Corp's earnings have increased by approximately 4.00% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 56.9% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 6.30%, which underperforms approximately 60.04% of global competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stryker Corp's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rate, reasonable payout ratio, high profitability, and solid growth metrics make it a compelling option for dividend-focused investors. However, its revenue and EPS growth rates lag behind some global competitors, which is a point to consider. Therefore, potential investors should weigh these factors before making an investment decision.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.