TC Energy Corp's Dividend Performance: A Comprehensive Analysis

Unpacking the Dividend History, Yield, and Growth of TC Energy Corp ( TRP Financial)

TC Energy Corp(TRP) recently announced a dividend of $0.93 per share, payable on 2023-10-31, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-28. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into TC Energy Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does TC Energy Corp Do?

TC Energy operates natural gas, oil, and power generation assets in Canada and the United States. The firm operates more than 60,000 miles of oil and gas pipelines, more than 650 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage, and about 4,300 megawatts of electric power.

A Glimpse at TC Energy Corp's Dividend History

TC Energy Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1984. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

TC Energy Corp has increased its dividend each year since 2000. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 23 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down TC Energy Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, TC Energy Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 7.56% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 7.82%. This suggests an expectation of increase dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, TC Energy Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 6.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 7.70% per year. And over the past decade, TC Energy Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 8.20%.

Based on TC Energy Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of TC Energy Corp stock as of today is approximately 10.95%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, TC Energy Corp's dividend payout ratio is 4.07. And this may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

TC Energy Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks TC Energy Corp's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. TC Energy Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and TC Energy Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. TC Energy Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 1.80% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 67.17% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, TC Energy Corp's earnings increased by approximately -46.90% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 93.97% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -26.00%, which underperforms than approximately 95.48% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Given TC Energy Corp's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rate, and solid profitability, it stands as a promising choice for dividend-focused investors. However, the relatively high payout ratio and underperformance in earnings growth indicate potential risks. Investors should weigh these factors carefully before making investment decisions. Remember, a comprehensive understanding of a company's financial health is crucial for informed investment decisions.

