Unveiling the Dividend Dynamics of Marubeni Corp (MARUF)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

An in-depth analysis of Marubeni Corp's dividend performance and sustainability

Marubeni Corp (

MARUF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $39 per share, payable on an unconfirmed date, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-28. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Marubeni Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Marubeni Corp's Operations

Marubeni Corp operates as a general trading company. It primarily focuses on trading and business investments in grain, natural resource, and energy fields, as well as power generation. By investing in farms, power plants, mines, transportation systems, and other distributors, Marubeni Corp can sell resources to the global market. The company has penetrated these markets through acquisitions or internal project development. Japan and the United States are the two regions generating the most sales, with approximately half of sales deriving from Japan and a third from the United States.

1707335804239478784.png

A Glimpse at Marubeni Corp's Dividend History

Marubeni Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2011, with dividends currently distributed on a bi-annual basis. The chart below shows the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1707335822883160064.png

Breaking Down Marubeni Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of now, Marubeni Corp has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.08% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.54%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Marubeni Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 30.60%, decreasing to 18.50% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, Marubeni Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 10.00%. Based on Marubeni Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Marubeni Corp stock as of today is approximately 7.20%.

1707335842185347072.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

Assessing the sustainability of the dividend requires evaluating the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Marubeni Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. Marubeni Corp's profitability rank is 7 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Looking at Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For a company to sustain dividends, robust growth metrics are crucial. Marubeni Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory relative to its competitors. Marubeni Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Marubeni Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 10.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 66.74% of global competitors.

Concluding Remarks

Given Marubeni Corp's consistent dividend payments, steady growth rate, modest payout ratio, sound profitability, and robust growth metrics, the company's dividends seem sustainable in the foreseeable future. However, investors should continue monitoring these factors for any significant changes. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.