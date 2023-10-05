Unveiling the Dividend Performance of Neste Corp (NTOIY): A Comprehensive Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Delving into the dividend history, yield, growth rates, and sustainability of Neste Corp's dividends

Neste Corp(

NTOIY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on 2023-10-23, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-28. As investors eagerly anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using GuruFocus data, let's delve into Neste Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Neste Corp's Business

Neste Corp offers renewable products and solutions, and oil products to a wide range of global markets. The business is divided into several segments, including oil products, renewable products, marketing and services among others. The oil products segment, which caters to oil companies and businesses that market oil, lubricants, and fuel products, contributes the most to the company's revenue. With a strong presence in the Baltic region through its network of service stations and refineries, Neste Corp is a significant player in the energy sector.

1707335846438371328.png

Tracing Neste Corp's Dividend History

Since 2012, Neste Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, distributing dividends on a bi-annual basis. The chart below shows the annual Dividends Per Share which is useful for tracking historical trends.

1707335864662622208.png

Analyzing Neste Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, Neste Corp has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.52% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.95%. This indicates an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Neste Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 2.60%. Over a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 13.50% per year. Over the past decade, Neste Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate was an impressive 24.90%. Based on Neste Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Neste Corp stock as of today is approximately 6.63%.

1707335889354489856.png

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of a dividend is evaluated by examining the company's payout ratio. Neste Corp's dividend payout ratio as of 2023-06-30 is 0.78, suggesting the company's dividend may not be sustainable. The payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns.

Neste Corp's profitability rank as of 2023-06-30 is 8 out of 10, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Assessing Growth Metrics for Future Prospects

Neste Corp's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Neste Corp's earnings increased by approximately 2.00% per year on average. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 16.10%.

Conclusion

Considering Neste Corp's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, and relatively high payout ratio, it's clear that the company places a strong emphasis on returning value to shareholders. However, the sustainability of these dividends will largely depend on the company's ability to maintain its profitability and growth trajectory. Given its strong growth metrics and profitability rank, Neste Corp appears well-positioned to continue its dividend payouts, barring any unforeseen business downturns. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.