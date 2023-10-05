A Look at P&G's Recession-Proof Mastery

As economic uncertainties and unpredictable market shifts continue to impact the company, one company continues to have a robust performance - Procter & Gamble Co. ( PG, Financial).

From consistent organic growth that laughs in the face of recessions to a vast global footprint that seems to touch every corner of the consumer market, the company is more than a blue-chip stock—it is a testament to resilience and strategic acumen.

Thriving through turbulence

One of the most fundamental factors supporting Procter & Gamble's recession resistance is its consistent organic sales growth. In fiscal 2023, the company recorded a 7% increase in organic sales. This remarkable feat marked the second consecutive year of organic sales growth and the fifth consecutive year of at least 5% organic growth since fiscal 2019. Such consistency in organic sales growth is noteworthy, especially in economic volatility during 2020 and 2022.

Diversified product portfolio

Procter & Gamble's resilience during economic downturns is primarily attributed to its diversified product portfolio. The company operates across 10 product categories, each catering to essential consumer needs. These categories encompass personal health care, feminine care, fabric care, home care, hair care, skin and personal care, baby care, family care, grooming and oral care.

It ensures that the company remains relevant to consumers even when economic conditions force shifts in spending. During recessions, consumers may cut back on discretionary spending, but they continue to purchase essential items like personal care products, diapers and household cleaning supplies, all of which are part of Procter & Gamble's product portfolio.

Global resilience

Further, Procter & Gamble's global footprint is a plinth of its recession-proof nature. It allows the company to diversify its revenue streams and mitigate risks associated with regional economic downturns.

For instance, in fiscal 2023, while China faced economic headwinds resulting in low single-digit organic sales growth, the company achieved strong results in its largest and most profitable market, the U.S. Organic sales in the U.S. grew by 6%, building on solid 8% growth in fiscal 2022.

Fundamentally, the rise of e-commerce has transformed consumer behavior, and Procter & Gamble has been quick to adapt to this trend. In this context, during fiscal 2023, the company reported that e-commerce sales increased by 7%, now representing 17% of its total sales.

During economic recessions, consumers often seek ways to save money, and online shopping offers convenience and potential cost savings. Procter & Gamble's ( PG, Financial) established presence in e-commerce positions it well to capture the growing online market segment, making it less vulnerable to economic downturns that may impact traditional brick-and-mortar retail.

Navigating economic storms with profit prowess and a 67-year dividend legacy

Maintaining profitability during economic downturns is a key challenge for companies. Procter & Gamble, however, has demonstrated its ability to manage costs effectively. Despite facing a substantial 0.24% earnings growth headwind due to higher material costs and foreign exchange fluctuations, the company managed to increase its core earnings per share by 2% in fiscal 2023.

Moreover, the company's focus on returning value to shareholders is another facet of its recession-resistant strategy. For instance, in fiscal 2023, the company increased its dividend by 3%, leading to dividend growth for 67 consecutive years, and returned over $16 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Lastly, Procter & Gamble's guidance for fiscal 2024 reinforces its status as a recession-resistant company. It expects organic sales growth in the range of 4% to 5%, earnings per share growth between 6% and 9% and plans to return $14 billion to $15 billion of cash to shareholders. These projections indicate that Procter & Gamble may continue to weather inflationary and recessionary pressures.

Unwavering strength: P&G's reliability, scale and growth promise

In a market dominated by giants, Procter & Gamble consistently emerges as a beacon of stability and promise supported by the following:

Reliability: Procter & Gamble's steady performance is hard to overlook. Even during a rare dip in the top-line growth last year, the company managed a 5% hike in organic sales. As data suggests, the marginal decline was due to foreign currency exchange rates. Size matters: In the consumer goods realm, size and scale directly affect profitability. Procter & Gamble's mammoth size allows it to maintain lower per-unit production costs and negotiate favorable prices with retailers. Its gigantic marketing budget is unparalleled, outstripping competitors like Unilever ( UL Financial) and Clorox ( CLX Financial). Growth potential: With a consensus target price hovering around $168, Procter & Gamble's stock is ripe with a potential upside of 10%. Moreover, with most analysts rating the stock as a buy, there is significant room for growth in the coming months.

A closer look at the dividend yield

At 2.57%, Procter & Gamble's dividend yield remains fairly attractive, particularly when considering its vast portfolio of iconic brands. The stable dividend yield and the company's unparalleled brand strength make it an enticing prospect for conservative income investors.

Concluding thoughts

Procter & Gamble success is not accidental. Its robust portfolio of frequently purchased, brand-loyal products speaks to its strategic brand management. The company's hefty market cap of $345 billion underpins its capacity to invest extensively in advertising, research and development and distribution, ensuring its products maintain a clear edge over competitors.

The company's global outreach, leveraging growth in emerging markets while maintaining its stronghold in mature markets like North America and Europe, ensures consistent results. This global strategy, complemented by its six-decade-long streak of annual dividend increases, is a testament to Procter & Gambl's strategic acumen.