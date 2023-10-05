Unveiling Western Digital (WDC)'s True Worth: A Comprehensive Guide

Is Western Digital's Stock Significantly Overvalued? Let's Dive Into Its Valuation and Financial Health

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Western Digital Corp (

WDC, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 1.73%, and over the past three months, it has seen a gain of 16.62%. However, it has recorded a Loss Per Share of 5.41. This raises the question: is Western Digital's stock significantly overvalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Western Digital, offering insights into its financial health and growth prospects. Read on to learn more.

Company Introduction

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives and solid-state drives. It forms a practical duopoly with Seagate in the HDD market and is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia. Despite a current stock price of $45.33, our GF Value estimates the fair value at $33.98, indicating that the stock might be significantly overvalued.

1707402349737148416.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair trading value of the stock. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given Western Digital's current price of $45.33 per share, the stock seems to be significantly overvalued according to our GF Value estimation. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

1707402321631117312.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Western Digital's Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to evaluate its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into a company's financial health. Western Digital has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.29, ranking worse than 83.22% of 2372 companies in the Hardware industry. Its overall financial strength is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1707402373011341312.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have consistently been profitable over the long term offer less risk to investors. Western Digital has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. However, its operating margin is -8.87%, ranking worse than 80.58% of 2456 companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, Western Digital's profitability is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is one of the most critical factors in a company's valuation. Western Digital's 3-year average revenue growth rate ranks worse than 84.56% of 2332 companies in the Hardware industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, ranking worse than 0% of 1961 companies in the Hardware industry. This indicates that Western Digital's growth is relatively weak compared to its peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, ROIC should be higher than WACC. However, for the past 12 months, Western Digital's ROIC is -6.27, and its WACC is 10.48, indicating potential profitability issues.

1707402398923751424.png

Conclusion

In summary, Western Digital (

WDC, Financial)'s stock appears to be significantly overvalued. While the company's financial condition and profitability are fair, its growth ranks worse than 0% of 1961 companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Western Digital's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.