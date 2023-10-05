Unveiling Gartner (IT)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into Gartner's financial performance, growth prospects, and intrinsic value

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

In today's trading, Gartner Inc (

IT, Financial) experienced a slight loss of -1.27%, following a modest 3-month gain of 1.28%. Despite these fluctuations, Gartner's Earnings Per Share (EPS) remains an impressive 11.54. This article aims to explore whether Gartner (IT) is fairly valued and provides an in-depth analysis of the company's financial health and prospects. Read on to understand Gartner's intrinsic value better.

Understanding Gartner Inc (IT, Financial)

Based in Stamford, Conn., Gartner Inc (IT) is a leading provider of independent research and analysis on information technology and related industries. Its insightful reports, briefings, and updates are delivered straight to clients' desktops. Gartner's clientele primarily consists of chief information officers and other business executives responsible for planning companies' IT budgets. In addition to its research services, Gartner also offers consulting services and hosts numerous IT conferences globally.

With a market cap of $27.20 billion and sales of $5.70 billion, Gartner's current stock price stands at $344.76 per share. This price is compared to its Fair Value (GF Value) of $359.51, indicating that the stock may be fairly valued. To better understand this valuation, let's delve deeper into the company's finances and operations.

1707403790971305984.png

Deciphering the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade.

According to the GF Value, Gartner (

IT, Financial) appears fairly valued. This assessment is based on historical multiples, internal adjustments based on past business growth, and future performance estimates. If the share price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, the stock may be overpriced, indicating poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, suggesting higher future returns. Given Gartner's current share price of $344.76, the stock seems fairly valued.

As Gartner is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to align with its business growth rate.

1707403770029146112.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Evaluating Gartner's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with weak financial strength can lead to permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to assess a company's financial strength before purchasing its shares. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide a good initial perspective. Gartner has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.39, ranking it lower than 78.92% of 2752 companies in the Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Gartner's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1707403813779931136.png

Profitability and Growth: A Closer Look

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, typically poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is also generally a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Gartner has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company reported a revenue of $5.70 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.54. Its operating margin is 19.99%, which ranks better than 89.01% of 2785 companies in the Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Gartner's profitability at 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is one of the most important factors in a company's valuation. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. Gartner's average annual revenue growth is 13.1%, ranking it higher than 61.72% of 2414 companies in the Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 36.8%, ranking it better than 82.56% of 2007 companies in the Software industry.

ROIC vs WACC: A Profitability Indicator

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Gartner's ROIC is 12.86, and its WACC is 10.39.

1707403832947900416.png

Conclusion

In summary, Gartner (

IT, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 82.56% of 2007 companies in the Software industry. For a more detailed understanding of Gartner's financial performance over the years, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.