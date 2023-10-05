Unveiling Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Investigating the Fair Valuation of SPH Based on Its Recent Market Performance and GF Value

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Suburban Propane Partners LP (

SPH, Financial) recently reported a daily gain of 10.09% with a 3-month gain of 10.83%. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 1.39. The question that arises now is whether the stock is fairly valued. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the valuation of Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) based on its recent performance and the GF Value. Let's delve into the financials to understand the company's intrinsic value better.

Company Introduction

Suburban Propane Partners LP is a renowned distributor of propane, fuel oil, and other refined fuels. It primarily serves customers in the East Coast and West Coast regions of the United States. The company also partakes in natural gas and electricity marketing in the deregulated markets of New York and Pennsylvania. The stock price of Suburban Propane Partners LP stands at $16.15, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $16.79. This comparison sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

1707404178046844928.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it indicates overvaluation and potential poor future returns. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, it suggests undervaluation and likely higher future returns. Based on this method, Suburban Propane Partners LP's stock appears to be fairly valued at its current price of $16.15 per share. Thus, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1707404158128095232.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength can result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide a good initial perspective. Suburban Propane Partners LP's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.01, ranking worse than 95.26% of 485 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Suburban Propane Partners LP's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting a poor balance sheet.

1707404213941698560.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Suburban Propane Partners LP has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.39. Its operating margin is 11.47%, which ranks worse than 51.38% of 506 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Overall, the profitability of Suburban Propane Partners LP is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Conversely, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Suburban Propane Partners LP's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 64.81% of 486 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -1.8%, ranking worse than 70.37% of 459 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry.

ROIC vs WACC

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Suburban Propane Partners LP's ROIC is 7.41 while its WACC came in at 5.38.

1707404230609862656.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Suburban Propane Partners LP (

SPH, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 70.37% of 459 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. To learn more about Suburban Propane Partners LP stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.