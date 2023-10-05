NIO: Slammed by Dilution Rumors and Economic Anxiety

The Chinese EV maker's recent credit offering has been met with fresh market skepticism

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Summary
  • NIO has taken a beating over the past couple months.
  • Weak Chinese economic data, disappointing production and declining deliveries have all weighed on the company.
  • NIO's recent $1 billion convertible note offering has added to the decline.
  • Rumors of further dilution have weighed on the stock, though the company has denied having plans for an equity offering.
  • NIO will be reliant on external capital for the foreseeable future, so dilution risk will persist.
Article's Main Image

NIO Inc. (

NIO, Financial) has had a wild ride in recent months. Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle company began their latest rally at the end of May, rising more than 100% by the end of July. But alas, the good times were not to last as the rally ran out of steam in the first week of August. From there, the proverbial wheels came off the stock. NIO plummeted in spectacular fashion, ending the month down 34% from its Aug. 3 peak. Things have not improved in September, with shares down a further 23% since the start of the month.

1707422579611926528.png

The company's recent woes are the result of a number of factors, some of which are, unfortunately, out of its direct control. More unfortunate still, these risk factors could well continue to weigh on the EV maker for some time.

Operational risk: Weak sales and margins

On Aug. 1, NIO published its July delivery numbers. The company reported 20,463 deliveries for the month, up 91% sequentially and up 104% from the same period last year. The market responded positively to the news and it looked like the stock could extend its rally for some time. Yet, just a few days later, the stock started to go into reverse. The proximate cause of reversal was weak economic data coming out of China. NIO fell alongside many other Chinese companies following the Aug. 8 report that China's imports contracted 12.4% in July, considerably worse than the 5% decline that economists had anticipated.

Things really went south for NIO following the Aug. 29 release of its second-quarter earnings report. The company's full-quarter delivery numbers fell short of expectations, with sales declining 22% sequentially to $990.9 million. As a result, it fell short of the Wall Street analyst consensus on both the top and bottom lines. Making matters worse, NIO’s margins also took a hit. Its vehicle margin was just 6.2% during the quarter, a significant slide from the 16.7% it managed during the same period a year earlier.

1707413915337490432.png

NIO’s woes have continued in September. On Sept. 1, the EV maker released its August delivery numbers. The company delivered 19,329 during the month. While that was good enough for an 81% increase year over year, it was still a modest sequential decline. 

Financial risk: Cash burn and dilution

Weak delivery numbers are not the only issue plaguing NIO at present. The company also faces omnipresent investor anxiety over its capital needs. These fears were stoked up once again on Sept. 18 when it announced a $1 billion convertible note offering. News of the fresh capital raise sent its stock tumbling. 

1707413932072763392.png

Making matters worse, rumors began to spread that further fundraising efforts were imminent, with some whispers suggesting a $3 billion equity offering would soon be in the offing. NIO has sought to squash these rumors. On Sept. 25, the company published a vehement denial:

“The Company has been made aware of certain media speculations claiming that the Company is considering raising certain capital from investors, which have been widely circulated today. In light of the unusual market activity in the Company's American depositary shares today, the Company would like to clarify that the Company currently has no reportable capital raising activity, other than the recent convertible notes offering that was completed on September 25, 2023.”

The company’s denial helped to reassure the market somewhat, allowing it to recover some of its intraday decline. However, while NIO may not be planning to tap capital markets again so soon, there is little doubt that it will have to do so eventually. After all, growth in a capital-intensive industry such as automotive manufacturing is very expensive. Given its continued unprofitability, the company obviously cannot fund its growth investments with cash flows from operations. Thus, it must remain reliant on external investment. While investors may be hopeful about future profitability, getting there will take time. In the meantime, investors will continue to be haunted by the ever-present risk of dilution.

Final thoughts: A long and risky road

NIO faces numerous risk factors that could undermine its ability to deliver on its long-term promises. Economist and investor James Foord summed it up well in a Sep. 27 research note:

“NIO Inc (

NIO, Financial) is a rollercoaster stock. It moves like one and induces absolute dizziness in those who follow it. If you don't hold tight, it might shake you off…Clearly, investing in NIO Inc (NIO) comes with risks, and one of them is share dilution since the company is still not profitable. But the biggest risk these days doesn't even come from the company itself, but the broader macro outlook in China.”

The company has taken a beating in recent months, but that does not necessarily mean it is cheap. With a market capitalization of nearly $15 billion, the EV maker is still priced for growth. With so much growth already priced in already, the potential gains could be thin even if the company manages to execute according to plan. However, there are plenty of things that could go wrong that are simply beyond NIO’s control. Mounting signs of economic weakness in China is a serious red flag that investors cannot ignore.

In my assessment, NIO remains a risky bet. It may be beaten down, but it is still far from a bargain.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.