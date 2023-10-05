Plug Power (PLUG): A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Market Value

Is Plug Power's stock significantly overvalued? An in-depth exploration of its financial performance and intrinsic value.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Plug Power Inc (

PLUG, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -3.38%, and a 3-month loss of -19.33%. With a Loss Per Share of $1.43, it raises the question: is the stock significantly overvalued? This article aims to answer this question by providing a detailed valuation analysis. Read on for a comprehensive review of Plug Power's financial performance and intrinsic value.

About Plug Power Inc (PLUG, Financial)

Plug Power is a pioneer in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem—from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation. The company is planning to construct and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe. Through direct delivery and joint venture partnerships, Plug Power will provide its green hydrogen solutions to various end markets—including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications. With a current stock price of $7.47 and a GF Value of $3.66, the company appears to be significantly overvalued.

1707405647047294976.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

According to the GF Value, the stock of Plug Power (

PLUG, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. At its current price of $7.47 per share, Plug Power stock seems to be significantly overvalued. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

gf-value?&symbol=PLUG?width=560&height=450&t=1695912195

These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Hence, it is crucial to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. A good starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company is looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Plug Power has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.12, which is worse than 51.98% of 2849 companies in the Industrial Products industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Plug Power at 6 out of 10, indicating that the financial strength of Plug Power is fair.

1707405669931417600.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Plug Power has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $879.80 million and a Loss Per Share of $1.43. Its operating margin is -88.39%, which ranks worse than 95.52% of 2901 companies in the Industrial Products industry. GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Plug Power at 1 out of 10, indicating poor profitability.

One of the most crucial factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth, according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Plug Power is 7.6%, which ranks better than 53.98% of 2740 companies in the Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -94.2%, which ranks worse than 99.26% of 2430 companies in the Industrial Products industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to assess the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Plug Power's return on invested capital is -24.37, and its cost of capital is 15.37.

1707405687467802624.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Plug Power (

PLUG, Financial) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 99.26% of 2430 companies in the Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Plug Power stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.