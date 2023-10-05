JD.com (JD)'s Hidden Bargain: An In-Depth Look at the 25% Margin of Safety Based on its Valuation

A comprehensive examination of JD.com's financial strength, profitability, and growth potential.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

JD.com Inc (

JD, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of 2.61%, with a 3-month loss of 18.98%. Despite this recent performance, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 1.93. The question that arises is: Is JD.com significantly undervalued? This article aims to answer this question through a detailed valuation analysis. We invite readers to delve into the following assessment to make an informed investment decision.

Company Introduction

JD.com Inc (

JD, Financial) is a leading e-commerce platform, offering a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees. This supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace, and omnichannel businesses. As of September 28, 2023, JD.com's stock price stands at $28.2, while its intrinsic value (GF Value) is estimated at $73.91, suggesting that the stock might be significantly undervalued.

1707406217468444672.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is an estimation of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

JD.com's current share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, suggesting that it is undervalued. With a market cap of $44.40 billion, the long-term return of JD.com's stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth due to its current undervaluation.

1707406198250143744.png

JD.com's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. JD.com has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.22, which ranks better than 80.74% of 1101 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. GuruFocus ranks JD.com's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1707406238058283008.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, are typically less risky investments. JD.com has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $152.50 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.93. Its operating margin is 2.63%, which ranks worse than 55.25% of 1115 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Overall, the profitability of JD.com is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

Growth is one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. JD.com's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 19.4%, which ranks better than 82.16% of 1048 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 2.5%, which ranks worse than 62.01% of 895 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate a company's profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, JD.com's ROIC was 6.99 while its WACC came in at 5.45.

1707406254982299648.png

Conclusion

In summary, JD.com appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 62.01% of 895 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about JD.com stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.