What's Driving Telephone and Data Systems Inc's Surprising 129% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Telephone and Data Systems Inc (

TDS, Financial) has been making headlines in the stock market with a significant surge in its stock price. Over the past week, the company's stock price has seen a gain of 1.78%, and over the past three months, it has skyrocketed by an impressive 128.74%. The current stock price stands at $18.33, with a market cap of $2.07 billion. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The GF Value of TDS is $19.12, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. However, three months ago, the GF Value was $19.76, suggesting a possible value trap, which required investors to think twice before investing.

Introduction to Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS, Financial)

Telephone and Data Systems Inc is a diversified telecommunications operator that provides mobile, telephone, and broadband services. The company operates in the Telecommunication Services industry and generates maximum revenue from its UScellular segment. 1707413751612833792.png

Profitability Analysis of TDS

When it comes to profitability, TDS has a Profitability Rank of 6/10, indicating a decent level of profitability. The company's operating margin is 1.13%, which is better than 24.81% of the companies in the industry. The ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which stand at -0.46%, -0.19%, and 1.08% respectively, are better than a significant percentage of companies in the industry. Furthermore, TDS has shown consistent profitability over the past decade, with 9 years of profitability, which is better than 66.22% of the companies. 1707413777328111616.png

Growth Analysis of TDS

TDS has a Growth Rank of 5/10, indicating a moderate level of growth. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rate per share are 2.10% and 1.00% respectively, which are better than a significant percentage of companies in the industry. 1707413795132932096.png

Overview of TDS's Stock Holders

The top three holders of TDS's stock are

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio), and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, holding 1.86%, 0.03%, and 0% of the shares respectively.

Competitor Analysis

TDS operates in a competitive industry with companies like InterDigital Inc (

IDCC, Financial) with a market cap of $2.13 billion, Globalstar Inc (GSAT, Financial) with a market cap of $2.25 billion, and IHS Holding Ltd (IHS, Financial) with a market cap of $1.96 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telephone and Data Systems Inc has shown impressive growth in its stock price over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth ranks indicate a decent level of profitability and growth. However, investors should be cautious due to the past GF Valuation suggesting a possible value trap. The company operates in a competitive industry, and it is essential to keep an eye on the performance of its competitors. Despite the challenges, TDS has managed to maintain a consistent level of profitability over the past decade, which is a positive sign for potential investors.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.