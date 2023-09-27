Insider Sell: Vice President Andrew McCormick Sells 5040 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc

2 hours ago
On September 27, 2023, Vice President Andrew McCormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (

TROW, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 5,040 shares and purchased none.

Andrew McCormick is a key figure at T. Rowe Price Group Inc, serving as Vice President. His role involves strategic decision-making and overseeing various operations within the company. His insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc is a renowned financial services company that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. Over the past year, there have been zero insider buys and eight insider sells, indicating a possible bearish sentiment among the company's insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, T. Rowe Price Group Inc's shares were trading at $103.63, giving the company a market cap of $23.44 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.57, higher than the industry median of 12.83 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The company's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.8, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the insider's recent sell-off, the company's modest undervaluation suggests potential upside for investors. However, the insider's trading activities over the past year, characterized by more sells than buys, may signal caution. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider trading activities and other market indicators to make informed investment decisions.

