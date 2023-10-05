The S&P 500 saw a rise of 0.59% as markets concluded on 09-28-2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also experienced an uptick, finishing 0.34% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.82%. The 10-year Treasury yield fell 0.48% to 4.579.

Nike ( NKE, Financial) saw a 1.6% rise after the close on Thursday as its profit beat estimates, despite China sales missing the mark. The company's first fiscal quarter EPS of $0.94 beat the $0.75 average analyst estimate, while revenue of $12.94B missed the estimate of $12.99B. Nike's CEO, John Donahoe, expressed a focus on scaling the company's successes with greater consistency and speed.

Christine Fox, currently president of Novartis ( NVS, Financial), will be joining Teva Pharmaceutical ( TEVA, Financial) to head its US commercial business. Fox's leadership roles at Amgen (AMGN), Merck (MRK), and Takeda (TAK) add to her impressive resume.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against Tesla ( TSLA, Financial) on Thursday for alleged violations of federal law. The electric vehicle maker was accused by the EEOC of tolerating widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its black employees and subjecting some of these workers to retaliation for opposing the harassment.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NEP, Financial) saw a significant drop in Thursday's trading, a day after it cut its forecast for full-year run-rate adjusted EBITDA and growth-rate expectations for limited partner distributions. Both J.P. Morgan and Oppenheimer downgraded NextEra Partners (NEP) to Neutral from Buy due to the lower growth outlook.

Health and wellness company Novo Integrated Sciences ( NVOS, Financial) announced on Thursday that it has signed a $1B master collateral transfer agreement with Blacksheep Trust. The company intends to use the agreement for monetization for a period of up to 15 years.

GameStop ( GME, Financial) shares dropped 1% on Thursday afternoon following Wedbush's statement that the company will continue its path to oblivion with its new and unimpressive leadership. The video game retailer announced the appointment of Chair Ryan Cohen as chief executive officer after Matthew Furlong was terminated in June.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics ( MRTX, Financial) climbed 10% Thursday following the news that the company will be presenting updated data on its lung cancer drug adagrasib at a meeting of the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress next month.

Activision ( ATVI, Financial) ticked down 0.1% amid a report that the European Commission is still deciding if the $69 billion sale to Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial) needs to be re-notified with the regulator after its revised remedy with the UK regulator.

American International ( AIG, Financial) announced on Thursday that Patricia Walsh will join the company as executive vice president and general counsel, effective Dec. 1. Walsh will join the company from Stripe, where she was most recently the general counsel and corporate secretary.

Sirius XM ( SIRI, Financial) surged 15% as the stock squeezed hire after Liberty Media ( LSXMA, Financial) offered to spin off its tracking shares to combine them with the publicly traded shares.

J. M. Smucker ( SJM, Financial) filed a prospectus on Thursday for a mixed shelf offering. This prospectus may not be used to sell securities.

Marathon Digital Holdings ( MARA, Financial) will reschedule its special meeting of shareholders that was originally slated to take place on Sept. 29, 2023, the bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner disclosed in an SEC filing Thursday.

GrafTech International ( EAF, Financial) announced on Thursday that President and CEO Marcel Kessler will step down effective November 15, while continuing to serve on the company's board.

AMD ( AMD, Financial) led semiconductor stocks largely higher on Thursday as the broader market rebounded after intense selling over the past several sessions, despite concerns about cautious guidance from industry stalwart Micron Technologies (MU).

Cleveland-Clifffs ( CLF, Financial) signed a non-disclosure agreement and short standstill agreement so it can participate in the US Steel ( X, Financial) sales process.

Aritzia press release (TSX:ATZ:CA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.03. Revenue of C$534.19M (+1.6% Y/Y).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday indicated that he may attach criminal justice reform language to the cannabis banking bill that just passed a Senate committee.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals ( ACAD, Financial) dropped 14% a day after a patent hearing regarding its drug Nuplazid, which is used to treat Parkinson's disease.