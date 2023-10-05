Market Today: Nike's Earnings Beat, Tesla Faces EEOC Lawsuit, and Novartis Executive Joins Teva

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

The S&P 500 saw a rise of 0.59% as markets concluded on 09-28-2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also experienced an uptick, finishing 0.34% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.82%. The 10-year Treasury yield fell 0.48% to 4.579.

Nike (

NKE, Financial) saw a 1.6% rise after the close on Thursday as its profit beat estimates, despite China sales missing the mark. The company's first fiscal quarter EPS of $0.94 beat the $0.75 average analyst estimate, while revenue of $12.94B missed the estimate of $12.99B. Nike's CEO, John Donahoe, expressed a focus on scaling the company's successes with greater consistency and speed.

Christine Fox, currently president of Novartis (

NVS, Financial), will be joining Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA, Financial) to head its US commercial business. Fox's leadership roles at Amgen (AMGN), Merck (MRK), and Takeda (TAK) add to her impressive resume.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against Tesla (

TSLA, Financial) on Thursday for alleged violations of federal law. The electric vehicle maker was accused by the EEOC of tolerating widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its black employees and subjecting some of these workers to retaliation for opposing the harassment.

NextEra Energy Partners (

NEP, Financial) saw a significant drop in Thursday's trading, a day after it cut its forecast for full-year run-rate adjusted EBITDA and growth-rate expectations for limited partner distributions. Both J.P. Morgan and Oppenheimer downgraded NextEra Partners (NEP) to Neutral from Buy due to the lower growth outlook.

Health and wellness company Novo Integrated Sciences (

NVOS, Financial) announced on Thursday that it has signed a $1B master collateral transfer agreement with Blacksheep Trust. The company intends to use the agreement for monetization for a period of up to 15 years.

GameStop (

GME, Financial) shares dropped 1% on Thursday afternoon following Wedbush's statement that the company will continue its path to oblivion with its new and unimpressive leadership. The video game retailer announced the appointment of Chair Ryan Cohen as chief executive officer after Matthew Furlong was terminated in June.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (

MRTX, Financial) climbed 10% Thursday following the news that the company will be presenting updated data on its lung cancer drug adagrasib at a meeting of the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress next month.

Activision (

ATVI, Financial) ticked down 0.1% amid a report that the European Commission is still deciding if the $69 billion sale to Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) needs to be re-notified with the regulator after its revised remedy with the UK regulator.

American International (

AIG, Financial) announced on Thursday that Patricia Walsh will join the company as executive vice president and general counsel, effective Dec. 1. Walsh will join the company from Stripe, where she was most recently the general counsel and corporate secretary.

Sirius XM (

SIRI, Financial) surged 15% as the stock squeezed hire after Liberty Media (LSXMA, Financial) offered to spin off its tracking shares to combine them with the publicly traded shares.

J. M. Smucker (

SJM, Financial) filed a prospectus on Thursday for a mixed shelf offering. This prospectus may not be used to sell securities.

Marathon Digital Holdings (

MARA, Financial) will reschedule its special meeting of shareholders that was originally slated to take place on Sept. 29, 2023, the bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner disclosed in an SEC filing Thursday.

GrafTech International (

EAF, Financial) announced on Thursday that President and CEO Marcel Kessler will step down effective November 15, while continuing to serve on the company's board.

AMD (

AMD, Financial) led semiconductor stocks largely higher on Thursday as the broader market rebounded after intense selling over the past several sessions, despite concerns about cautious guidance from industry stalwart Micron Technologies (MU).

Cleveland-Clifffs (

CLF, Financial) signed a non-disclosure agreement and short standstill agreement so it can participate in the US Steel (X, Financial) sales process.

Aritzia press release (TSX:ATZ:CA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.03. Revenue of C$534.19M (+1.6% Y/Y).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday indicated that he may attach criminal justice reform language to the cannabis banking bill that just passed a Senate committee.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (

ACAD, Financial) dropped 14% a day after a patent hearing regarding its drug Nuplazid, which is used to treat Parkinson's disease.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.