Unveiling H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An In-depth Analysis of H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)'s Fair Valuation

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 6.02% and a 3-month gain of 10.92%, H.B. Fuller Co (

FUL, Financial) has been making waves in the market. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 2.83, raising the question, is H.B. Fuller Co fairly valued? Let's delve into the data and analysis to find out.

Company Introduction

H.B. Fuller Co (

FUL, Financial) is a leading manufacturer and seller of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical-based products. The company operates in three business units: constructions, engineering, and hygiene, health, and consumable adhesives. With a market cap of $3.90 billion and sales worth $3.60 billion, H.B. Fuller Co is a significant player in the industry. The company's focus on environmentally friendly products aligns with the trend of environmental, social, and governance investing.

1707523348977680384.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates a stock's intrinsic value. It factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's ideal fair trading value.

H.B. Fuller Co's stock is estimated to be fairly valued according to our GF Value. The current share price of $71.65 aligns closely with our calculated fair value. As H.B. Fuller Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1707523329725825024.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Before investing, it's crucial to assess a company's financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. H.B. Fuller Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06 is lower than 92.23% of 1506 companies in the Chemicals industry, indicating fair financial strength.

1707523375728951296.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term reduces investment risk. H.B. Fuller Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 9.11%, better than 61.86% of 1526 companies in the Chemicals industry. However, the company's growth ranks worse than 59.97% of 1449 companies in the Chemicals industry, indicating room for improvement.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) provides insights into its profitability. H.B. Fuller Co's ROIC of 5.72 is lower than its WACC of 8.85, suggesting the company must improve its efficiency in generating cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business.

Conclusion

In conclusion, H.B. Fuller Co (

FUL, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks below average in the Chemicals industry. To learn more about H.B. Fuller Co stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.