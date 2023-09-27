Insider Sell: EVP Robert Robie Sells 3000 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 27, 2023, Robert Robie, the Executive Vice President of Institutional Buyside at FactSet Research Systems Inc (

FDS, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at FactSet Research Systems Inc, as we will explore in this article.

FactSet Research Systems Inc is a leading provider of financial information and analytic applications to investment professionals around the world. The company combines hundreds of databases into a single, powerful information system, providing its clients with tools for analysis, decision-making, and reporting.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,800 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored in the company's overall insider transaction history, with 11 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

1707575989879439360.png

The relationship between insider selling and the stock price can be complex. In some cases, insider selling may indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it can also be a personal decision based on the insider's financial needs or investment strategy. In the case of FactSet Research Systems Inc, the stock price has remained relatively stable despite the insider selling.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc were trading for $431.34, giving the company a market cap of $16.86 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 36.70, significantly higher than the industry median of 18.16 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

However, the GuruFocus Value of $465.40 suggests that the stock is fairly valued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93 supports this assessment.

1707576006748930048.png

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. Despite the insider selling, the fair valuation suggests that the stock may still be a good investment for those who believe in the company's long-term prospects.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell and the overall trend of insider selling at FactSet Research Systems Inc may raise some concerns, the stock's fair valuation and the company's strong position in the financial information industry suggest that it may still be a solid investment.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.