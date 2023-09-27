On September 27, 2023, Robert Robie, the Executive Vice President of Institutional Buyside at FactSet Research Systems Inc ( FDS, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at FactSet Research Systems Inc, as we will explore in this article.

FactSet Research Systems Inc is a leading provider of financial information and analytic applications to investment professionals around the world. The company combines hundreds of databases into a single, powerful information system, providing its clients with tools for analysis, decision-making, and reporting.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,800 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored in the company's overall insider transaction history, with 11 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

The relationship between insider selling and the stock price can be complex. In some cases, insider selling may indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it can also be a personal decision based on the insider's financial needs or investment strategy. In the case of FactSet Research Systems Inc, the stock price has remained relatively stable despite the insider selling.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc were trading for $431.34, giving the company a market cap of $16.86 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 36.70, significantly higher than the industry median of 18.16 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

However, the GuruFocus Value of $465.40 suggests that the stock is fairly valued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93 supports this assessment.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. Despite the insider selling, the fair valuation suggests that the stock may still be a good investment for those who believe in the company's long-term prospects.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell and the overall trend of insider selling at FactSet Research Systems Inc may raise some concerns, the stock's fair valuation and the company's strong position in the financial information industry suggest that it may still be a solid investment.