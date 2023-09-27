STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Shares in Provident Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 27, 2023, New York-based firm

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) added 7,926 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a traded price of $9.47, bringing the firm's total holdings in PVBC to 1,817,581 shares. This transaction represents a 0.44% change in the firm's holdings and a 10.27% stake in the traded stock.

About STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a firm located at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10006. The firm manages 53 stocks with a total equity of $173 million. Its investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. 1707606350869037056.png

Provident Bancorp Inc Overview

Provident Bancorp Inc is a USA-based company with a market cap of $169.783 million. The company provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. Its current stock price is $9.6, and it is significantly undervalued according to the GF Valuation, with a GF Value of $18.16. 1707606331575238656.png

Financial Performance of Provident Bancorp Inc

Provident Bancorp Inc's financial performance is evaluated using various metrics. The company's PE Percentage is 0.00, indicating that it is currently at a loss. Its GF Score is 68/100, and its Balance Sheet Rank is 4/10. The company's Profitability Rank and Growth Rank are both 5/10. Provident Bancorp Inc's cash to debt ratio is 3.55, ranking it 370th in this aspect.

Industry Position of Provident Bancorp Inc

In the Banks industry, Provident Bancorp Inc's ROE and ROA are -12.55 and -1.56, respectively, ranking it 1433rd and 1432nd. The company's revenue growth over the past three years is 22.80, ranking it 106th.

Stock Performance of Provident Bancorp Inc

Since the transaction, Provident Bancorp Inc's stock has gained 1.37%. Since its IPO, the stock has decreased by 21.63%. However, the stock has increased by 32.05% year-to-date. The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 42.40, 44.95, and 47.67, respectively. The stock's momentum index over the past 6 - 1 month is 33.05, and over the past 12 - 1 month, it is -34.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Provident Bancorp Inc shares could be a strategic move given the company's undervalued status and potential for growth. However, the company's current financial performance and industry position should be considered. This transaction could have significant implications for both the stock and the firm's portfolio, and it is worth monitoring for value investors.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.