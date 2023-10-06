Meta: Strong Execution with New AI Tools 

Meta Platforms Inc ( META, Financial), formerly known as Facebook, is a company of controversy. Its platforms are known for being highly sticky with users and even addictive for some. The business has faced immense competition from TikTok, but its founder Mark Zuckerberg is truly an executional visionary. In this post I am going to break down Meta’s latest AI features, and its financials, let’s dive in.

Meta’s New AI Tools

At Meta Connect in 2023, Mark Zuckerberg launched a suite of new AI tools for Meta Platforms Inc ( META, Financial) (mainly WhatsApp), which has over 1 billion users. Key highlights included:

Meta AI:

A Personalized Chat experience, which connects directly with WhatsApp and can be used in Group chats. Ironically this will use Microsoft’s Bing Chat which further cements the company as a leader in AI, against rival Google.

Different AI Avatars:

A Chef AI

A Travel Guide AI

A Fitness Avatar (Personal 1-1 tutor)

A Fashion Avatar (Answer fashion questions)

Text Based Adventure game Avatar (played by Snoop Dogg)

These are fun tools presented by a playful Mark Zuckerberg. However, the real potential is when such AI Avatars are integrated into the “Metaverse” and can be called upon like real friends.

The Metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg has been criticized for investing billions of dollars into the “Metaverse”. However, he has recently showcased prototypes of incredibly innovative products. This includes a “Codec Avatar”, which is basically a realistic graphical version of an individual's face. The idea is to help forward Meta’s mission of “connecting people''. In a September 2023 Podcast with Lex Fridman, Zuckerberg showcased the tool as both guests did a full podcast as Codec Avatars. This included detailed facial expressions of an individual and truly helped to bridge a deeper connection.

To accomplish this both individuals had their face scanned before, which was then transformed into a digital file (codec). This was then compressed to be “more bandwidth efficient than video”, according to Mark Zuckerberg.

The potential includes achieving a closer connection with loved ones who are away at a distance. In addition, to improving the interaction between co-workers inside a virtual work environment.

Mark Zuckerberg hinted at adding “legs”, although a “lower fidelity” version in the future to save on bandwidth.

Meta also launched its Oculus Quest 3 headset. This is different from prior headsets which were pure virtual reality (VR), the new headset is a mixed reality headset. This means a user can tap the side of the headset to see their real world space. This also enables augmented reality games such as shooter games where a person can duck behind their real couch.

Meta also announced a partnership with the Xbox game pass, which enables thousands of popular games such as Halo to be played directly on the Meta headset.

In terms of work focus, Meta deepened its partnership with Microsoft to offer a suite of productivity apps such as Word and Powerpoint, directly via Oculus.

Leading technology consultancy Accenture, also strengthened its partnership with Meta to help create tech focused solutions for businesses.

The business also launched the next generation version of its smart glasses with partner Ray Ban. This will enable AI avatars to be incorporated into real world experiences.

Strong Management

Mark Zuckerberg is an incredible leader and tech entrepreneur. He is used to being misunderstood and not afraid to go against the grain. In the case of the Metaverse and Oculus. Zuckerberg sees this as the next “computing platform”. This would also help free up Meta from the grasp of Apple which has control over the iOS app store.

I believe this has helped motivate Apple to launch its “Vision Pro” headset in order to protect its core technology business model.

Stable Financials

Meta Platforms Inc ( META, Financial) reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The business generated revenue of $32 billion, which increased by 11% year over year and beat analyst forecasts by $968 million.

Its monthly active people (MAP) rose by 6% year over year to 3.88 billion, across its entire family of apps. In addition, its Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) were 3.03 billion, up 3% year over year.

Ad Impressions increased by 34% year over year. However, its average price per ad was still down 16% year over year. This was driven mainly by advertisers pulling back advertising spend.

Despite this its average revenue per user (APRU) increased to $10.63, which surpassed analyst forecasts of $10.22.

Its short form video format Reels expanded to 200 billion views per day, at an annual revenue run rate of $10 billion, up from just $3 billion in the prior year.

North America reported a slowing advertising revenue growth rate, increasing by 11% year over year. Emerging marketing continued to be strong though, increasing ad revenue by 16% year over year.

WhatsApp still offers a major opportunity with over 1 billion users. Its daily click to WhatsApp ads, rose by 80% year over year.

Its earnings per share (EPS) was $2.98, which beat analyst forecasts by $0.07.

Valuation?

Meta trades at a price to sales (P/S) ratio = 6.5, which is 12% cheaper than its 5 year average.

The GF value calculator indicates a fair value of $337 per share, and thus the stock is “modestly undervalued” at the time of writing.

Final Thoughts

Meta Platforms Inc ( META, Financial) is a tremendous company which has a range of leading and addictive digital products. Its founder Mark Zuckerberg is a true visionary and is creating the next wave of transformation with the Metaverse. This may have seemed crazy just last year, but the realistic Codec avatars are something special and could drive major revenue in the years to come.