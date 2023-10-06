Park Aerospace Corp (PKE): A Comprehensive Analysis of its Dividend Performance

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Understanding the Dividend History, Yield, and Growth Rates of Park Aerospace Corp

Park Aerospace Corp (

PKE, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on November 3, 2023. The ex-dividend date is set for September 29, 2023. With investors eagerly awaiting this upcoming payment, it's an opportune time to delve into Park Aerospace Corp's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This analysis, based on data from GuruFocus, aims to provide a comprehensive review of the company's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Overview of Park Aerospace Corp

Park Aerospace Corp designs, develops, and manufactures engineered, Advanced composite materials and composite structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling for the aerospace markets. It also provides prototype tooling for such structures and assemblies. The company's sole business segment is Aerospace. Geographically, the majority of its revenue is derived from North America, with a presence in Asia and Europe. Its offerings include Advanced Composite Prepregs for Aircraft Structures and Interiors, Sigma Strut, and Alpha Strut.

1707699519195447296.png

Exploring Park Aerospace Corp's Dividend History

Park Aerospace Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 1998, earning it the status of a dividend aristocrat, a distinguished title bestowed upon companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 25 years.

1707699539147751424.png

Understanding Park Aerospace Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Park Aerospace Corp has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.85% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.17%. This suggests an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Based on its dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Park Aerospace Corp stock is approximately 2.85% as of today.

1707699558206668800.png

Evaluating the Sustainability of Park Aerospace Corp's Dividend

The sustainability of a company's dividend can be evaluated by its payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insight into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of May 31, 2023, Park Aerospace Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.82, which may indicate a potential sustainability issue with the company's dividend.

Park Aerospace Corp's profitability rank is 8 out of 10 as of May 31, 2023, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 out of the past 10 years.

Assessing Park Aerospace Corp's Growth Metrics

Park Aerospace Corp's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests a positive growth trajectory relative to its competitors. However, its revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a growth rate that underperforms approximately 66.92% of global competitors. Furthermore, the company's 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate also underperform a significant portion of global competitors.

Conclusion

While Park Aerospace Corp has a strong history of consistent and increasing dividends, its current payout ratio and growth metrics raise questions about the sustainability of its dividend in the long term. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating the company's future dividend prospects.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.